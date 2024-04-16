Stuttgart 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: April 17, 2024

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Second round

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Rybakina at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 10

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Stuttgart Open 2024.

Rybakina has made a sensational start to the season by chalking up 22 wins from 26 matches, including title-winning runs in the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open. She also secured runner-up finishes in Doha and Miami, losing to Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins, respectively.

The Kazakh will be making her third appearance in the Stuttgart Open, also known as the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She received a first-round bye due to her ranking points, and will begin her campaign in the second round. Rybakina will be determined to make a good start on clay and present a stern challenge to Kudermetova.

Kudermetova at the WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 5

Veronika Kudermetova, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season by garnering seven wins from 16 matches and a quarterfinal appearance in the Charleston Open 2024. She suffered a first-round exit in the Australian Open, where she lost to Viktorija Golubic in a three-set encounter.

Kudermetova started her campaign in the Stuttgart Open with a hard-fought win over Barbora Krejcikova. Despite losing the first set, she outmuscled the Czech in three hours and six minutes with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Kudermetova will be eager to build on this performance in the next round.

Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Rybakina leads the head-to-head against Kudermetova 3-0. She defeated the Russian most recently in 2021 at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Rybakina at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day 7

An exciting battle is on the cards between Kudermetova and Rybakina in the second round of the Stuttgart Open. Both players will be eager to make a deep run and preapare well ahead of the clay court Major in Paris.

Rybakina is one of the most consistent players on the women's tour. She struggled to make an impact in the Australian Open, but has since reached the finals of three significant events on tour. The Kazakh is known for her rocketing serve, solid all-around game and calm demanour on court.

Kudermetova, on the contrary, has been out of form since the past six to seven months. She ended the year on a high by clinching the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, but has since struggled to find consistency and play at a high level. She is known for her versatile all-around game, high tactical acumen and quick decision-making skills on court.

Ulitamtely, the player who hold's their nerve during crucial moments and adapts to the tough conditions on clay, will have the upper hand in this tie. Kudermetova has the pedigree to present a formidable challenge to Rybakina and will feel confident after comeback win in the previous round. However, Rybakina should be able to withstand the early pressure from the Russian and begin her campaign in Stuttgart with a win.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three-sets.

