Stuttgart 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jelena Ostapenko vs Linda Noskova

Date: Tuesday, April 16

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2024

Round: First Round

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, ,TVA, & TSN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Linda Noskova preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Eighth seed Jelena Ostapenko is slated to kick off her Stuttgart campaign against Linda Noskova on Tuesday, April 16.

Ostapenko has had a splendid start to the new season, having picked up two titles coupled with a 17-6 match record. She opened the season by lifting the trophy in Adelaide, defeating Daria Kasatkina in the summit clash.

She then reached the quarter-finals and third round at the Brisbane International and Australian Open respectively, losing to former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka on both occasions.

Ostapenko picked up her second title of the season in Linz, beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final. She lost to Azarenka for a third time in 2024 in Qatar, while Anna Kalinskaya sent her packing in the third round in Dubai. She suffered a shock first-round defeat to Angelique Kerber in Indian Wells and lost to Kalinskaya for a second time this season in the second round at the Miami Open.

Noskova kicked off her 2024 campaign in Brisbane, reaching the last four where she was defeated by Elena Rybakina. She shocked World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the last eight at the Australian Open, where she lost to Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

She reached the round of 16 in Qatar but lost to compatriot and former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. Noskova suffered second-round defeats at the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open, losing to Swiatek on both occasions.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Jelena Ostapenko and Linda Noskova have faced off just once on one tour at the 2023 Birmingham Open. Ostapenko reigned supreme in that encounter, winning it 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -120 - 1.5 (-110) Linda Noskova +100 +1.5 (-125)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker.com)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the 2024 Miami Open

Jelena Ostapenko and Linda Noskova's encounter in Stuttgart promises to be an exciting one. With similar game styles, the two players will look to outmuscle each other from the baseline with the help of their power-packed groundstrokes.

Ostapenko hasn't been in the best of form in the past couple of weeks and will be eager to bounce back as her clay court swing begins. The clay is her favorite surface, one where she has created numerous memories.

Noskova, meanwhile, has had a great start to the year and has looked impressive despite being a teenager. She's served consistently well throughout the season and has thrived in both long and short rallies. She will also be playing her first match on clay this season.

All in all, Ostapenko might hold the upper hand heading into the encounter based on her experience but do not count Noskova out, as she already sent shockwaves around the tennis fraternity earlier this year by beating Iga Swiatek.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.