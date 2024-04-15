Stuttgart 2024: Paula Badosa vs Diana Shnaider preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Diana Shnaider

Date: Monday, April 15

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2024

Round: First Round

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, ,TVA, & TSN

Paula Badosa vs Diana Shnaider preview

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open

Paula Badosa will open her 2024 Stuttgart Open campaign against Russian youngster Diana Shnaider in the first round on Monday, April 15.

Badosa kicked off her 2024 campaign in Melbourne, reaching the third round of the Australian Open. She beat Taylor Townsend and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova but ultimately succumbed to Amanda Anisimova. She was forced to pull out of the Abu Dhabi Open due to a viral illness.

The Spaniard reached the second round in Qatar but fell to Leylah Fernandez. She withdrew from the Indian Wells due to a lower back injury. She returned at the Miami Open where she beat Simona Halep on her much-awaited return.

Her path was halted in the next round by good friend Aryna Sabalenka. She featured at the Charleston Open last week where she lost in the first round to home favorite Danielle Collins.

The World No. 62, Shnaider, meanwhile, has made a good start to her young career. She's currently 13/7 in the W/L column this year and seems to be getting stronger with every match played.

She began her 2024 campaign with a couple of opening-round defeats in Brisbane, Hobart, and Melbourne at the Australian Open. She won the first title of her young career at the Hua Hin Open, defeating Zhu Lin in the summit clash. She beat the top seed Magda Linette, former World No. 2 Badosa, as mentioned earlier, and third seed Wang Xinyu.

Shnaider reached the third round in Qatar but was defeated by fellow youngster Erika Andreeva. She reached the second rounds at the Sunshine Double, losing to 9th seed Maria Sakkari in the former and 17th seed Madison Keys in the latter.

Paula Badosa vs Diana Shnaider head-to-head

Paula Badosa and Diana Shnaider have met twice on tour before, with their head-to-head poised evenly at 1-1. Shnaider, however, won their last encounter in Hua Hin earlier this year after Badosa was forced to withdraw due to a lower back injury.

Paula Badosa vs Diana Shnaider odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Paula Badosa Diana Shnaider

(Odds to be added once available)

Paula Badosa vs Diana Shnaider prediction

Diana Shnaider at the 2024 Miami Open

Paula Badosa will be eager to get her form back on track this season with a solid start in Stuttgart. She has looked off-color since the start of the year, partially due to her injuries and partially due to the lack of match practice.

She currently holds a 5-7 match record this year and is yet to make it past the third round of a tournament.

Shnaide,r on the other hand, has had a great start to the season, picking up her first-ever WTA title and other impressive wins. Due to playing her first match on the red dirt this season, it will be interesting to see how the youngster adapts to a new surface after a lengthy hard-court spell.

Both players head into the encounter equally likely to proceed, but Badosa would probably hold the slight edge based on her experience at the big stage.

Pick: Paula Badosa in straight sets.