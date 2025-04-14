Stuttgart 2025: Eva Lys vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Eva Lys vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: April 15, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Claycourt Indoor

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Eva Lys vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Eva Lys heads to the Stuttgart Open after reaching the quarterfinals of the Torneig Internacional de Tennis Femení Solgironès in Spain. The 23-year-old German has had a decent year and made the fourth round of the Australian Open before going through the qualifying rounds to reach the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. However, she has yet to make an impact on the Tour and will hope to make a deep run at the Stuttgart Open, a WTA 500 tournament.

Eva Lys of Germany talks to the media ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Paolini, on the other hand, is in fine form and recently enjoyed a good run at the Miami Open. The World No. 6 beat the likes of former World No. 2 Ons Jabuer and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka to reach the semifinals. She lost to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka, but her deep run gave Paolini strong momentum ahead of the Stuttgart Open, where she will look to make the most of her earlier successes on clay.

Eva Lys vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Paolini has the edge over Lys in their head-to-head record as she leads 1-0. The Italian beat Lys 6-2, 7-5 earlier this year in the Round of 32 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Eva Lys vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Eva Lys TBD TBD TBD Jasmine Paolini TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Eva Lys vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Paolini will start as the overwhelming favourite. Not only is she seeded fifth, but she is also riding on the momentum of her superb campaign at the Miami Open last week. The Italian, ranked sixth in the world, has beaten quality players over the last few days and will bank on her attacking game to get past Lys.

Lys is an upcoming talent with a terrific game, but she might just come up short against a formidable opponent like Paolini.

Pick: Paolini will win the contest in straight sets.

