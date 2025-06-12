Stuttgart 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Justin Engel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Boss Open

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Justin Engel
Date: June 13, 2025
Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €751,630
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Justin Engel preview
Fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Germany's Justin Engel for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Stuttgart Open on Friday (June 13).
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 29th in the world, has struggled with consistency this year, as evidenced by his 20-12 win/loss record before arriving in Stuttgart. However, the Canadian showed no signs of any slump during his opener at the 250-level event against the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Although the 24-year-old dropped serve once during the second-round bout, he won nearly 90% of his first-serve points to record a routine 6-4, 6-4 win to reach the quarterfinals.
Engel, meanwhile, had only two tour-level under his belt before this week. That didn't deter the 17-year-old from going on a giant-killing run at the Boss Open, though, as he downed higher-ranked opponents like Alex Michelsen and James Duckworth to record his maiden last-eight result on the ATP Tour. With his second-round win against seventh-seeded Michelsen, the World No. 281 became the youngest quarterfinalist at any grasscourt event since Boris Becker triumphed at the 1985 Wimbledon.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Justin Engel head-to-head
Auger-Aliassime and Engel have never faced off on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Justin Engel odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Justin Engel prediction
Auger-Aliassime previously finished runner-up in Stuttgart in 2019 and 2021, which attests to his aptitude for the grasscourts at the ATP 250 tournament. The Canadian made quick work of his second-round opponent, Mpetshi Perricard, on Thursday and is well-rested for a deep run this week.
Not unlike his higher-ranked opponent, Engel is also capable of hitting some big serves and playing line-licking tennis. The 6'1" German has reliable groundstrokes as well, with his double-handed backhand allowing him to switch directions during rallies at a whim.
The keys to winning this match for both players lie in their forehand prowess, though. Keeping in mind that Auger-Aliassime has far more linear power on his stroke, he is likely to navigate past Engel's challenge without much trouble on Friday.
Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.