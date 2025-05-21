Hamburg European Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Date: May 21, 2025

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 2,158,560

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK -Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview

Auger-Aliassime at the Hamburg Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime came through his opening match with a straight-set 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Daniel Altmaier. The win brought to an end a five-game losing streak for Auger-Aliassime stretching back to the Miami Open. The 24-year-old is No. 19 in the ATP rankings and needs to find some form ahead of next week's French Open.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's form on the main tour hasn't been much better. The French World No. 32 managed his first win in eight matches on the ATP tour to overcome Alexander Bublik in the first round, 7-6, 6-4. The 21-year-old has tasted recent success on the Challenger Tour, winning last week's clay-court Challenger Bordeaux event.

All of Auger-Aliassime's seven ATP tour wins have come on hard courts; he's been reasonably successful at the French Open, reaching the fourth round in 2022 and 2024, so he can play on the surface.

Mpetshi Perricard has two ATP titles under his belt - he won the Open Parc clay-court ATP 250 in Lyon in May 2024, and on a Basel hard court the same year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard head-to-head

The two have played once on the ATP tour. Mpetshi Pericard leads the head-to-head 1-0. The pair played on the hard court in Basel in 2024, and the Frenchman won 6-1, 7-6(6) en route to taking the title.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -235 +1.5 (-355) Under 23.5 (-124) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard +180 -1.5 (+235) Over 23.5 (-104)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard prediction

Mpetshi Perricard at the Hamburg Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Mpetshi Perricard's recent Challenger title in Bordeaux will have increased his confidence, and having come through four tough matches, he'll be familiar with the clay. He'll also be buoyed by the fact that in their only encounter, in Basel, he beat Auger-Aliassime convincingly.

Mpetshi Perricard has the momentum coming into this second-round match, but Auger-Aliassime has halted his slide with the Altmaier victory. The Canadian has the better resume and has competed at a higher level, but there's every possibility Mpetshi Perricard can overcome their respective world rankings and register a win. He may need all three sets to do so.

Pick: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in three sets,

