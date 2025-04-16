Stuttgart 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs (7) Emma Navarro

Date: April 17, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro preview

The second round of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will have the big-hitting Jelena Ostapenko take on World No. 11 Emma Navarro in an exciting contest.

Ad

Trending

Navarro, the seventh seed at this year’s tournament, comes in fresh off a quarterfinal run at her first event on clay. The showing at Charleston was still underwhelming as she lost to lower-ranked compatriot Amanda Anisimova.

Navarro’s results have been up and down this season. Her 14-8 win-loss record does include a title in Merida but also features early exits at big events like Miami and Indian Wells. Here in Stuttgart, she got off to a strong start, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-0.

Ad

Ostapenko's opening-round opponent retired mid-match. Source: Getty

Ostapenko, meanwhile, overcame a slow start to the season by racing to the finals at Doha. She scored big wins over the likes of Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini and Ons Jabeur before losing to Anisimova in the summit clash.

Ad

The Latvian’s win-loss suffered a setback after she made first-round exits at the next three events. She won a match at Charleston before being ousted by Danielle Collins. A mid-match retirement from Dayana Yastremska in her opener here gave Ostapenko her eighth win over the season against nine losses.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Ostapenko and Navarro have never crossed paths on Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ad

Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko Emma Navarro

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro prediction

Navarro is not known for her claycourt skills. (Source: Getty)

Emma Navarro’s rise to the top over the last year and a half has been remarkable. That said, her flat-hitting game meant that most of her success has been concentrated on the quicker surfaces.

Ad

The American is not the most proficient at generating her own pace and has struggled on slower surfaces like the red dirt.

Jelena Ostapenko, on the other hand, possesses the raw power to hit past most opponents on any surface. In fact, the Latvian’s only Grand Slam title came on the claycourts of Roland Garros.

The match will pit Ostapenko’s power against Navarro’s counterpunching. The Latvian will need to play with some measured aggression and not give away too many free points in the form of unforced errors.

Ad

Form has not meant much for Ostapenko over the course of her career. She blows hot and cold, not between tournaments but even matches. Against Navarro, she will be required to maintain the level. If she can do that, the underdog will have too much firepower for her opponent to handle.

Prediction: Ostapenko to win two tight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More