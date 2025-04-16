Stuttgart 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details
Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs (7) Emma Navarro
Date: April 17, 2025
Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay (indoor)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN
Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro preview
The second round of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will have the big-hitting Jelena Ostapenko take on World No. 11 Emma Navarro in an exciting contest.
Navarro, the seventh seed at this year’s tournament, comes in fresh off a quarterfinal run at her first event on clay. The showing at Charleston was still underwhelming as she lost to lower-ranked compatriot Amanda Anisimova.
Navarro’s results have been up and down this season. Her 14-8 win-loss record does include a title in Merida but also features early exits at big events like Miami and Indian Wells. Here in Stuttgart, she got off to a strong start, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-0.
Ostapenko, meanwhile, overcame a slow start to the season by racing to the finals at Doha. She scored big wins over the likes of Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini and Ons Jabeur before losing to Anisimova in the summit clash.
The Latvian’s win-loss suffered a setback after she made first-round exits at the next three events. She won a match at Charleston before being ousted by Danielle Collins. A mid-match retirement from Dayana Yastremska in her opener here gave Ostapenko her eighth win over the season against nine losses.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro head-to-head
Ostapenko and Navarro have never crossed paths on Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jelena Ostapenko vs Emma Navarro prediction
Emma Navarro’s rise to the top over the last year and a half has been remarkable. That said, her flat-hitting game meant that most of her success has been concentrated on the quicker surfaces.
The American is not the most proficient at generating her own pace and has struggled on slower surfaces like the red dirt.
Jelena Ostapenko, on the other hand, possesses the raw power to hit past most opponents on any surface. In fact, the Latvian’s only Grand Slam title came on the claycourts of Roland Garros.
The match will pit Ostapenko’s power against Navarro’s counterpunching. The Latvian will need to play with some measured aggression and not give away too many free points in the form of unforced errors.
Form has not meant much for Ostapenko over the course of her career. She blows hot and cold, not between tournaments but even matches. Against Navarro, she will be required to maintain the level. If she can do that, the underdog will have too much firepower for her opponent to handle.
Prediction: Ostapenko to win two tight sets.