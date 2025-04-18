Stuttgart 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: April 19, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

In Picture: Jessica Pegula (Getty)

Third seed Jessica Pegula will face off against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Pegula has been in red-hot form in 2025 so far, winning 26 of the 32 matches that she has played. She began her year by reaching the final at the Adelaide International, losing 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 against Madison Keys.

Pegula won the ATX Open and then followed it up with a run to the Miami Open final, where she fell short against Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The World No. 3 had a great start to the clay season as she won the Charleston Open with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Sofia Kenin in the final. She maintained her form in Stuttgart as she began her campaign with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Magdalena Frech in the second round after an opening-round bye.

Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 14-8 win/loss record in 2025, winning a title at the Linz Open, where she won 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 against Dayan Yastremska. She reached the semifinal at the Qatar Open, losing 3-6, 3-6 against eventual champion Amanda Anisimova.

Alexandrova had a good start to the clay season as well, reaching the semifinal at the Charleston Open, losing 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 against Jessica Pegula. She began her campaign in Stuttgart with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. She then followed it up with a 6-3, 6-2 win over sixth-seeded Mirra Andreeva, who has been one of the most in-form WTA players in 2025.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 2-2, with Pegula winning the last match 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 against Alexandrova at the recently concluded Charleston Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -175 TBD TBD Ekaterina Alexandrova +135 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

In their recent Charleston encounter, neither Pegula nor Alexandrova had a great serving day, as they won 53 and 50 percent of their service points, respectively. The match was filled with service breaks, as Pegula broke seven times and Alexandrova broke serve six times. Combined for both players, there were 38 break-point opportunities in the match.

Alexandrova did hit seven aces, but she also hit seven double faults, neutralizing the value of her big first serves. Pegula hit only one ace in the match but made only two double faults. Both players had to rely on the second serve, as they could only win 56 and 53 per cent of their first serve points, respectively.

The upcoming match will be decided by which player can keep their composure during the break points and get an early advantage in the set. Pegula will be the slight favorite, as she is the more in-form player and the higher seed.

Pick- Pegula to win in three sets

