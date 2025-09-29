Suzhou 2025: Suzan Lamens vs Yao Xinxin preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Suzan Lamens vs Yao Xinxin

Date: September 30, 2025

Tournament: Suzhou WTA 125

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sungent International Tennis Center, Suzhou, China

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA 125Live

Suzan Lamens vs Yao Xinxin preview

Third-seeded Lamens looking to win her 1st sWTA title of 2025 | Image Source: Getty

World No. 57 Suzan Lamens will face local favorite Yao Xinxin in the first round of the 2025 Suzhou WTA 125 tournament on Tuesday (September 30).

Last week, Lamens achieved her career-high WTA singles ranking of 57 following a quarterfinal appearance at the Korea Open. The Dutchwoman has a win/loss record of 25-23 this year so far and will be looking to improve on it at the 125-level event in Suzhou this week. The 26-year-old will be hopeful of winning her first singles title since her Japan Open triumph last October.

The third seed's first-round opponent at the Challenger tournament will be World No. 314 Yao, who mostly plies her trade on the WTT circuit. Although the 21-year-old has dropped five of her last six competitive outings, that didn't deter the Souzhou WTA 125 organizers from offering her a wildcard in singles.

Having peaked at 205th in the world earlier in January, the young lefty has shown plenty of promise in local tournaments in the last few years. Both she and Lamens are playing at the Souzhou-based tournament, which was inactive from 2020-24, for the first time in their respective careers.

Suzan Lamens vs Yao Xinxin head-to-head

Lamens and Xinxin have never faced off on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Suzan Lamens vs Yao Xinxin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Suzan Lamens Yao Xinxin

Odds will be updated once available.

Suzan Lamens vs Yao Xinxin prediction

Yao Xinxin hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Lamens is one of the craftiest players on the WTA Tour, thanks to her delectable slice and intelligent shotmaking. The Dutchwoman is also capable of spot-serving well enough at break points down, which gives her an edge over the rest of her lower-ranked peers on the WTA Tour.

Xinxin, meanwhile, has a flat playing style but gets impressive depth and weight on her groundstrokes for a player of her size. Buoyed by her fellow Chinese people, she will likely give Lamens a lot of pushback from the baseline. That said, the World No. 57's superior match-playing experience is likely to get her through, if not without a fight.

Pick: Lamens to win in three sets.

