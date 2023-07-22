Swedish Open 2023 Final: Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs (2) Andrey Rublev

Date: July 23, 2023

Tournament: Swedish Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sport | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev preview

Casper Ruud at the 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Top seed and three-time Major finalist Casper Ruud squares off against Andrey Rublev in the final of the 2023 Swedish Open on Sunday.

Ruud beat World No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Norwegian has been playing some great tennis in Bastad, where he lifted the trophy in 2021. Ruud took control early in the first set, breaking Musetti's serve and confidently serving it out to claim a 6-3 lead. The second set proved to be a hard-fought battle, with both players holding serve until 5-5. However, it was Musetti who eventually succumbed to the pressure, allowing Ruud to serve it out and take the second set.

Despite experiencing a somewhat challenging 2023 season with several early exits in various tournaments, Ruud managed to gain some confidence during the clay season. Though he didn't have a clay season up to his lofty standards, Ruud was able to redeem himself with a title in Estoril and a runner-up finish at Roland Garros.

As he approaches the final tomorrow, Ruud will undoubtedly be eager to clinch the title and continue his dominance in the post-Wimbledon clay season.

Rublev, meanwhile, secured his spot in the final after beating Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(6), 6-7(7), 6-3 in a marathon battle. The Russian beat Pavel Kotov in a tricky encounter to open his campaign. He subsequently beat his good friend Alexander Zverev comfortably in the quarterfinals.

Rublev has had a great season this year. He won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 at Monte-Carlo this year and followed that up with a runner-up finish at the Srpska Open. He also reached the finals in Halle and Dubai, both ATP 500 events.

Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Rublev currently holds the advantage with a 4-2 lead over Ruud in the head-to-head. However, their most recent meeting took place at the 2022 ATP Finals, where Ruud emerged victorious with a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline. Rublev has been dominant on the clay courts, holding a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head on the surface.

Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Rublev at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Both players possess some of the biggest forehands on tour and will be keen to dominate rallies from that side. Additionally, they also exhibit great movement on the clay.

Rublev has shown no signs of slowing down after the switch to clay and his forehands should continue to do damage on Sunday. On the other hand, Ruud does possess the better variety between the duo, and his game is suited to the clay more than Rublev's.

However, the Russian should increase the lead in their head-to-head tomorrow in a tough battle against the Roland Garros runner-up.

Pick: Andrey Rublev in three sets.