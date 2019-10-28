Swiss Indoors 2019: Roger Federer downs Alex de Minaur for his tenth Basel title

A triumphant Federer with the trophy at Basel.

Alex de Minaur probably had an out-of-body experience when he lined up on centre-court against Roger Federer at the 2019 Swiss Indoors final in Basel. No half measures, notwithstanding the occasional procrastination allowing the ball to jump off the baseline and not allowing the people of Basel to hold their breath for long. Federer on the other hand, claimed his tenth title at the ATP 500 event more convincingly than ever, beating the 20-year old Australian 6-2, 6-2 in front of loving home crowd.

Drawing Alex de Minaur to his right, pressing forward to the net, a forehand cross court punch won Federer his first point in the Basel final. However, what looked like a straightforward hold became one that was hard-fought. It took Federer nearly five minutes to get on the board. De Minaur's resilience in a 39-shot backhand to backhand rally in the fourth game of the first set was as exemplary as his opponent's forehand smash at the net to break his serve.

Throughout the encounter, Alex de Minaur moved well. His movement did make the Swiss master play one extra shot every time but the outcome seemed inevitable in the big points. A forehand error from the Australian gave Federer two set points. He saved the first but lost the second. Anything could have happened had the 20-year old won the first game of the match where Federer was a touch edgy, after a confident start. The first set was Federer's: 6-2.

Alex de Minaur's 14th unforced error gave the Swiss three break points in the second game of the second set. Just 10 minutes into the set, Federer converted the third and raced to a 3-0 lead as he scooped a forehand right from the baseline for a delightful winner, as innocent as it could get! It was a bit unfair not to give credit to Alex de Minaur's other opponents in the tournament when glorifying Federer, which one of the commentators did.

The Australian created a small chance for himself by out-hitting Federer in the seventh game when he went up 30-0 on his opponent's serve. However, the nine-time champion used the indoors court speed and his years of experience to hold serve. Federer ran away with the match after an hour of play, coverting the very first of the two championship points he had. After all, it did not matter much to the loser if Federer spoke English or not during the trophy presentation.

Alex de Minaur, the runner up at the 2019 Swiss Indoors Basel.

"Basel's favourite ball boy is a ten-time champion," a commentator exclaimed. "Thing of beauty, his backhand has been this week," quipped another, expressing a Keatsian sensuousness. So simple to understand yet so unfathomable it would have been in 1993 when the Swiss had lined himself up with his fellow ball boys at the tournament that he would go on to win ten titles in Basel. However, the result can surely help Federer forget his Wimbledon woes if not end his big-titles-drought this year.