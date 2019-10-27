Swiss Indoors 2019, Roger Federer vs Alex de Minaur Final: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Roger Federer

Roger Federer is once again knocking on the door of records after being just one win away from securing a 10th title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. Coming into the tournament in rock-solid form, the Swiss maestro has owned the court from the word go. With an overwhelming victory over Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals, Roger Federer won his 23rd consecutive match in Basel, while making it to a 15th final in St. Jakobshalle.

When it comes to the Swiss Indoors, the 38-year-old is pretty much the pivot around which all the action revolves and somehow he displays unbelievable tennis during this one week. It was the same case during the semi-finals with Tsitsipas being unable to answer Federer's shots at the same level. In just a matter of 6-4, 6-4, Federer secured his berth in the summit clash.

Having displayed sterling form so far, Roger Federer looks like an indomitable force on the fast-paced courts of Basel. After the kind of performances he has produced this week, his opponent, the unseeded Alex de Minaur is likely to have a tough job on his hands to keep the 20-time Grand Slam champion away from getting his 10th title.

This will be the first meeting between the 38-year-old and the 20-year-old and things look pretty much in favour of Federer here, going by the raging form he is in. De Minaur, who downed the threat of Reilly Opelka in three tense sets in the semi-finals, has only played 107 matches on tour while the former World No. 1 is set to compete in his 157th tour-level final. Federer should not have much trouble brushing aside the challenge from the Australian and the tenth title looks to be soon in his grasp.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Swiss Indoors 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Swiss Indoors

Date: 21 October - 27 October 2019

Category: ATP World Tour 500

Location: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Roger Federer v Alex de Minaur expected to be approx at 7:30 pm IST on October 27, 2019.

Where to watch the Swiss Indoors 2019 in India?

The Swiss Indoors 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Swiss Indoors 2019

Swiss Indoors 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showing the matches.