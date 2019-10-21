Swiss Indoors 2019, Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Roger Federer

After a heated quarter-final defeat to Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Masters that involved an altercation with the umpire, Roger Federer will be itching to get back to winning ways when he begins his title hunt at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. This year his campaign is going to be more special as he seeks a staggering 10th title in front his adoring home fans.

Federer did complete a rich haul of 10 titles at Halle earlier in the year in a tournament that has forever been his happy hunting ground. But to do it in Basel, where he has fond memories of being a ball boy, will mean so much more to him.

In his quest for the record, the two-time defending champion will face German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the first round. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has met him twice in his career and has reigned supreme over the German both times without dropping a set.

Their most recent face-off was at the Indian Wells Masters in March, where the Swiss staved off a late fightback from the German to win 6-1, 7-5. His head-to-head record will give him enough confidence to go for a third straight win over Gojowczyk.

A short and breezy outing would also give Federer enough time to recover and be ready for the challenges of Stan Wawrinka and Zverev, both of whom he can meet in the latter rounds.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Swiss Indoors 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Swiss Indoors

Date: 21 October - 27 October 2019

Category: ATP World Tour 500

Location: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Roger Federer vs (Q) Peter Gojowczyk expected to be approx at 10:45 pm -11 pm IST on October 21, 2019.

Where to watch the Swiss Indoors 2019 in India?

The Swiss Indoors 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Swiss Indoors 2019

Swiss Indoors 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showing the matches.