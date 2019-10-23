Swiss Indoors 2019: Roger Federer vs Radu Albot: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Roger Federer

Roger Federer delivered somewhat of a masterclass in his opening match against qualifier Peter Gojowczyk at the Swiss Indoors 2019 on Monday. The indoor stadium of St. Jakobshalle erupted with loud cheers as the Swiss maestro made his 1500th competitive match appearance. The 38-year-old served blistering blows to Gojowczyk, that consisted of 34 jaw-dropping winners and 12 aces in a span of just 53 minutes. With a breezy 6-2, 6-1 win, Roger Federer romped into the second round of his home tournament.

Awaiting the 9-time Swiss Indoors winner and two-time defending champion will be the 29-year-old player from Moldova, Radu Albot, who is ranked 49th in the world currently. He became the first player from Moldova to collect the 2019 Delray Beach Open trophy.

Albot's style of playing had caught Federer slightly off-guard in their Round of 64 encounter in Miami 2019. It was the lone meeting of the duo and Federer had to fight back from a set down to win the match in 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Later, Federer went on to win the title in Miami in 2019.

However, Federer displayed a formidable level of tennis in his opening match in Basel and if we are to judge anything from the looks of it, the Swiss legend should not have much difficulty today. Chasing down a record 10th title on the incredibly fast courts of Basel, Roger Federer is very much ready to take on Albot. If Albot wants to cause any serious harm to the number 1 seed, he has to bring his best tennis to the court and leave no room for errors.

If Federer is able to maintain his first-round form today also, there isn't much to be afraid of, regarding his title-winning chances. That aside, if all goes well, this victory would lead Roger to an all-Swiss quarter-final with Stan Wawrinka, which will considerably heat up the tennis action on-court.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Swiss Indoors 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Swiss Indoors

Date: 21 October - 27 October 2019

Category: ATP World Tour 500

Location: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Roger Federer v Radu Albot expected to be approx at 10:30 pm -10:45 pm IST on October 23, 2019.

Where to watch the Swiss Indoors 2019 in India?

The Swiss Indoors 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Swiss Indoors 2019

Swiss Indoors 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showing the matches.