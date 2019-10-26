Swiss Indoors 2019, Roger Federer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Semi-final: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live Stream details and more

Roger Federer

The times are changing and Roger Federer remains as the one constant amidst all of it. Chasing a record 10th Championship title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, the 38-year-old stands like a wall against the new force of below-23 players. Having so far cruised into the semi-finals of his home tournament following a walkover from Stan Wawrinka in the quarters, Federer is in roaring form. Just a couple of matches away from creating history, Federer has set up a date with Laver Cup teammate Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis.

The 21-year-old Greek sensation ensured that he delivers a thrilling quarter-final performance against the Serbian Filip Krajinovic. The unseeded 27-year-old gave Tsitsipas a difficult time on the court and the third seed had to claw his way back into the match for a spot in the semis. Both the players displayed a sensational form of tennis, especially with Tsitsipas digging really deep on the fast-paced courts of Basel. Tsitsipas battled past the Serb in a long-drawn match that lasted 1 hour 53 minutes and made it to his tenth semi-final of the season in 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Roger Federer, on the other hand, has been a treat for the sore eyes with his dashing performances at his home tournament. In the two matches he has played so far, one against Peter Gojowczyk and the other against Radu Albot, Federer looked like he was conducting a masterclass in tennis. Hitting an incredible number of aces and dropping winners at unexpected moments, Federer has been doing it all in Basel.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas, who partnered with Federer at the recently-concluded Laver Cup, will now take his position on the opposite side of the net. The semi-final promises to be a thriller given Federer's recent form, coupled with Tsitsipas having rediscovered his flair again. With just a couple of matches away from clinching a record 10th title at Basel, things promise to look exciting on-court today.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Swiss Indoors 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Swiss Indoors

Date: 21 October - 27 October 2019

Category: ATP World Tour 500

Location: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Roger Federer v (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas expected to be approx at 7:30 pm IST on October 26, 2019.

Where to watch the Swiss Indoors 2019 in India?

The Swiss Indoors 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Swiss Indoors 2019

Swiss Indoors 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showing the matches.