Swiss Indoors 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 17 // 21 Oct 2019, 14:14 IST

Roger Federer

After the star-studded Laver Cup in September, the pristine country of Switzerland is ready for more tennis action. With the ATP Tour shifting focus to Europe before it comes to end the year at the World Tour Finals in London, Switzerland happens to be the hotspot with the Swiss Indoors beginning on 21st October 2019 at St. Jakobshalle in Basel. Celebrating its 50th edition this year, the Swiss Indoors comes at a crucial time of the tennis calendar with players seeking to get more points for a highly-coveted berth in the final-eight at London.

Headlining the ATP 500 tournament yet again will be the home favourite and 20-time Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer who will have tough competition from the likes of Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For Federer, who was once a little ballboy scampering around the court with big dreams in his eyes of becoming a professional tennis player, the Swiss Indoors will always remain a nostalgic outing. Chasing down a rare 10th title at his home tournament, the Swiss maestro will be looking to find his usual flair when he opens his campaign in the first round against a qualifier.

Threatening the rule of the two-time defending champion will be Alexander Zverev, who is fresh off a wonderful outing at the Shanghai Masters.

The star attraction of the tournament can come in the form of a delicious all-Swiss match-up between Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer in the quarter-finals. That aside, there is the Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas who is gunning to make his mark. He could clash with the Swiss legend in the semi-finals of the tournament. Apart from them, Fabio Fognini, David Goffin and Roberto Bautista Agut are also there in the draw.

Under all likely circumstances, Federer will once again be the centre of attraction of this tournament. Wawrinka and Tsitsipas can prove to be threats especially after the way Federer lost to Zverev in Shanghai. The former World No. 1 has a few amends to make so that he can lay his hands on the Basel trophy for a staggering 10th time.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Swiss Indoors 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Swiss Indoors

Date: 21 October - 27 October 2019

Category: ATP World Tour 500

Location: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Where to watch Swiss Indoors 2019 in India?

The Swiss Indoors 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Swiss Indoors 2019

Swiss Indoors 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.