Swiss Open 2023 Final: Pedro Cachin vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Pedro Cachin vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Date: July 23, 2023

Tournament: Swiss Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Pedro Cachin vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Cachin is into his first ATP final.

Pedro Cachin of Argentina takes on former winner Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in an all-unseeded Swiss Open final in Gstaad.

Playing his first ATP semifinal, World No. 90 Cachin overwhelmed fellow first-time semifinalist Hamad Medjedovic in a lopsided last-four clash. The 28-year-old dropped three games in the opener to draw first blood before blitzing through the second, conceding only one game.

With the win, he improved to 13-18 on the season, building on his victories over Taro Daniel, top seed Roberto Bautista Agut, and Jaume Munar to make it 4-0 on his Gstaad debut. It was a blistering performance from Cachin, winning 22/24 first-serve points.

Meanwhile, the 79th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas has caught fire on his favorite stop on the ATP Tour. The 35-year-old Spaniard took care of second seed Miomir Kecmanovic to reach his second Gstaad final.

Ramos-Vinolas started on the front foot, dropping two games against Kecmanovic in the first set to draw first blood. It was more of the same story in the second, dropping three games to reach his first final at the tournament in 2019.

The Spaniard broke serve six times as he brought up his tenth win in 2023 in 29 matches, improving to 12-2 in Gstaad. He will now seek his fifth title on the ATP tour and first since winning Cordoba last year.

Pedro Cachin vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

The two players will lock horns for the first time, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Pedro Cachin vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Pedro Cachin Albert Ramos-Vinolas

The odds will be updated when they release.

Pedro Cachin vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Ranos-Vinolas is seeking his second Gstaad title.

Both Cachin and Ramos-Vinolas are quintessential baseliners and aren't particularly renowned for their big serves or power, but both players do move well.

The Spaniard, though, is the more experienced player on clay, where he has a 196-162 record, winning four titles, including one in Gstaad. Cachin, meanwhile, is 16-16 on the surface, where he seeks his first title.

Ramos-Vinolas has dropped sets in three of his four matches this week, while Cachin is yet to concede one. That could be a factor in the contest. Having expended far less court time this week, expect the Argentine to become the latest winner on the ATP Tour.

Pick: Cachin in three sets