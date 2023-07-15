Gstaad 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Swiss Open

The 2023 Swiss Open is one of six events taking place this week in a busy week of tennis. The 55th edition of the tournament will be held from July 17-23.

Casper Ruud is the two-time defending champion, but has opted to compete in the Swedish Open instead. Roberto Bautista Agut leads the pack as the top seed for this edition.

The tournament marks the return to clay courts, offering players a chance to snatch up some points and boost their ranking prior to the hardcourt swing. There's no dearth of talent lined up for the Swiss Open this time around.

On that note, here's all the relevant information regarding the tournament:

What is the Swiss Open in Gstaad?

The foundation for the tournament was laid way back in 1897, but the debut edition took place in 1915. It has been rebranded several times over the past century, along with quite a few venue changes as well.

The tournament counts Roger Federer as one of its former winners, along with other Major champions Stefan Edberg, Ken Rosewall and Roy Emerson, among others.

The tournament has always been held on clay. It currently features a 28-player draw in singles and is part of the ATP 250 series of events.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Roy Emerson Arena in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Players

Roberto Bautista Agut is the top seed at the 2023 Swiss Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut is the top seed. After a strong start to the season, his results haven't been up to the mark over the past few months. He'll be aiming to garner some momentum ahead of the big tournaments lined up.

Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka is the second seed. Having retired from his fourth round clash at Wimbledon, he'll be hoping to for quick turnaround to perform well at the Swiss Open.

Miomir Kecmanovic and Lorenzo Sonego round out the top four seeds. Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka are in the mix as well.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds are set for the weekend of July 15-16. First round matches will commence on Monday, July 17. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are lined up for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Swiss Open is €562,815. The winner will walk away with a cheque worth €85,605 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €85,605 250 Runner-up €49,940 150 Semifinalist €29,355 90 Quarterfinalist €17,010 45 Second Round €9,880 20 First Round €6,035 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the Swiss Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.