Swiss Open 2023: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Miomir Kecmanovic vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Date: July 22, 2023

Tournament: Swiss Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Kecmanovic is into the last four.

Second seed Miomir Kecmanovic takes on unseeded Spaniard Albert-Ramos Vinolas for a place in the Gstaad final.

World No. 44 Kecmanovic came through a tough test against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs. The 23-year-old drew first blood, taking the opener for the loss of four games, before Bergs conceded three games in the second to restore parity.

In a topsy-turvy decider, Bergs rode his momentum to lead 4-1 and 5-3 before the more experienced Kecmanovic reeled off the last four games to book his place in the last four.

The Serb is now 19-19 on the season, having opened his campaign by beating Swiss wildcard Dominic Strickler in straight sets.

Meanwhile, the 79th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas beat Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in three sets to reach the last four. The 35-year-old Spaniard started on the wrong foot, dropping the opener in a tiebreak.

Ramos-Vinolas, though, stormed back into the contest, forcing a decider by conceding only one game in the second set.

In a competitive decider, the left-hander dropped four games to book a semifinal meeting with the second-seeded Kecmanovic.

Having beaten Italians Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Sonego, and Pablo Varillas now, Ramos-Vinolas is now 9-19 in what has clearly been a difficult season. He's now into his second ATP semifinal of the season, having also reached the last four in Cordoba.

The 2019 champion is now 11-2 in Gstaad, where he reached the semifinals last year.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

Kecmanovic lost his lone meeting with Ramos-Vinolas in the Zhuhai second round in 2019. This will be the pair's first clash on clay.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Miomir Kecmanovic Albert Ramos-Vinolas

The odds will be updated when they release.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Ramos-Vinolas is into his second semifinal of the season.

Both Kecmanovic and Ramos-Vinolas are quintessentially baseliners. The Serb, though, has a big serve, hits powerfully off either flank, and moves well, while Ramos-Vinolas has more modest weapons.

The left-hander, though, makes up for that with his superior experience and pedigree, especially on clay, where he has a 195-162 record, winning four titles. Kecmanovic, by contrast, is 33-28 on the surface, winning one title.

Ramos-Vinolas, though, has gone the distance in all three matches this week to reach his third Gstaad semifinal and 28th overall on the ATP Tour.

Fatigue could be a factor against tournament debutant Kecmanovic, who has dropped one set in two matches.

Nevertheless, considering Ramos-Vinolas' superb record in Gstaad, expect the veteran Spaniard to take the win.

Pick: Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.