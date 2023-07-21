Swiss Open 2023: Pedro Cachin vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Pedro Cachin vs (q) Hamad Medjedovic

Date: July 22, 2023

Tournament: Swiss Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Pedro Cachin vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

Cachin is into his first ATP semifinal.

Unseeded Argentine Pedro Cachin takes on Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic as a place in the Gstaad final beckons.

The 90th-ranked Cachin took care of Spaniard Jaume Munar in straight sets to reach his first ATP semifinal.

The Argentine was clinical throughout the match, dropping three games in each set to improve to 12-18 on the season.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old beat Taro Daniel in his opener and stunned top seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round. He then beat Munar in the quarterfinals to improve to 3-0 on his Gstaad debut.

Cachin has done well on the Challenger Tour this year, reaching the final in Madrid, the semifinals in Perugia, and the quarterfinals in Oeiras 4.

Meanwhile, World No. 183 Medjedovic also broke new ground on Friday, beating fourth seed Yannick Hanfmann to reach his first ATP semifinal. Like his next opponent, the young Serb also prevailed 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinal.

The 19-year-old is now 4-3 on the season, having emerged through qualifying and beating Zhizhen Zhang and Dominic in three sets in the first two rounds. He bucked the trend of three-setters with a straight-set win over Hanfmann.

Before this week, his only other tour win in 2023 came in the Davis Cup. Medjedovic, much like Cachin, has done well on the Challenger Tour, winning Szekesfehervar and Mauthausen and reaching the semifinals in Bengaluru.

Pedro Cachin vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Pedro Cachin vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Pedro Cachin Hamad Medjedovic

The odds will be updated when they release.

Pedro Cachin vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Medjedovich will play his first ATP semifinal.

Both Cachin and Medjedovich like to dominate opponents from the back of the court. Both players aren't necessarily the biggest servers or known for their explosive power, but they move well.

Cachin, though, takes the marginal edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on clay, where he has gone 15-16.

Medjedovic, meanwhile, is 3-4 on the surface, with all three wins coming this week.

Considering the above factors, expect the more experienced Cachin to emerge victorious and reach his first ATP final in Gstaad.

Pick: Cachin in three sets