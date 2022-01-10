Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Andy Murray vs Viktor Durasovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (NOR) Viktor Durasovic vs (SCO) Andy Murray

Date: January 11, 2022

Tournament: Sydney Tennis Classic 2022

Round: Round of 32

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $521000

Match Timing: 07.00 pm local time, 08.00 am GMT, 01.30 pm IST

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime

Viktor Durasovic (Q) vs Andy Murray (WC) preview

Andy Murray takes on qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway in the Round of 32 at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic. The two-time Wimbledon champion received a wildcard entry into the tournament. Murray comes into the event on the back of a disappointing loss against Facundo Bagnis of Argentina in the Round of 32 in Melbourne.

2021 saw the former World No. 1 continue his return to the tour post hip surgery and the results were solid, if not spectacular. The Brit skipped the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed a major chunk of the first part of the year due to a groin injury.

Murray achieved his best result of the year with a run to the Round of 32 at Wimbledon. At the US Open, he put in an impressive performance against Roland Garros runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, eventually coming up short in a five-set thriller in the first round.

The three-time major champion finished the season decently with a quarterfinals showing at the Stockholm Open, where he lost to American Tommy Paul.

Norwegian Viktor Durasovic entered the main draw after coming through the qualifying rounds. Durasovic qualified for his first ever ATP tour event at the 2021 Stockholm Open, where he lost to none other than Andy Murray in the first round. He also represented Norway at the 2022 ATP Cup, where he failed to win a single game as his nation finished bottom of their group.

Andy Murray vs Viktor Durasovic head-to-head

Andy Murray Practicing in Melbourne Ahead of 2022 Australian Summer of Tennis

Viktor Durasovic faces Andy Murray for the second time in his short ATP tour-level career. Andy Murray leads the head-to-head 1-0. Their only meeting took place at the 2021 Stockholm Open, where the Scot triumphed 6-1, 7-6(7).

Andy Murray vs Viktor Durasovic prediction

Andy Murray's consistent counter-punching game along with his solid backhand makes him the overwhelming favorite coming into this match. It is hard to foresee any result other than a victory for the Scot, owing to the inexperience of the Norwegian at this level.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala