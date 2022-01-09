Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu

Date: 11 January 2021

Tournament: Sydney Tennis Classic 2022

Round: Round of 32 (first round)

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Match timing: TBA

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Adelaide International

Ninth seed Elena Rybakina is set to face off against 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic on Tuesday.

Rybakina made a strong start to the season, reaching the final of the Adelaide International, where she lost 6-3, 6-2 to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. Although Rybakina started strongly, the Australian stepped up her level to get the better of her Kazakh opponent.

Nevertheless, it has been a good week for Rybakina and as a result of her final appearance, she has attained a career-high ranking of No. 12.

wta @WTA



Rybakina coming out firing against the world No.1!



#AdelaideTennis We've got ourselves a match 🍿Rybakina coming out firing against the world No.1! We've got ourselves a match 🍿Rybakina coming out firing against the world No.1! #AdelaideTennis https://t.co/T0HnfsZFpU

Emma Raducanu during the 2021 ATP Champions Tour At The Royal Albert Hall

After a positive COVID-19 diagnosis delayed her start to the 2022 season, Emma Raducanu is set to compete in her first event of the year in Sydney. She was supposed to play against fellow Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the first round, but the Pole withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

After creating history by winning the US Open as a qualifier, Raducanu struggled towards the back end of the year, winning just two matches across three tournaments. However, the Brit will be eager to put that behind her and begin the new season on a positive note.

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Raducanu and Rybakina.

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Linz Open

This will be a contest between two of the finest ballstrikers on tour. Raducanu and Rybakina are both strong servers and tend to dominate from the baseline with powerful groundstrokes.

Raducanu is an excellent returner as well, punishing her opponents for any missteps on serve. Her movement around the court is swift compared to her Kazakh opponent.

Although Rybakina will be the more fatigued of the two, she will aim to keep the momentum going after her run to the final in Adelaide. In a match between two hard-hitters, Raducanu tends to make fewer unforced errors which will give her a slight advantage going into the contest.

Prediction: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala