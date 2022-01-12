Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Garbine Muguruza vs Daria Kasatkina.

Date: 13 January 2021.

Tournament: Sydney Tennis Classic 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Sydney, Australia.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $703,580.

Match timing: TBA.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Garbine Muguruza and Daria Kasatkina preview

Muguruza at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

Garbine Muguruza and Daria Kasatkina are set for a quarterfinal showdown at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic on Thursday, 13 January.

Muguruza kicked off her 2022 season with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Ekaterina Alexandrova. Playing in her first match of the year, the Spaniard showed no signs of any rustiness, winning the first 13 points of the match and claiming the opening set in no time.

The second set was more competitive as the duo traded early breaks to begin it. Muguruza then saved four set points while serving to stay in the set at 4-5. In the tie-break, the former World No. 1 took a commanding 6-1 lead, but needed four match points to close out the proceedings.

Kasatkina at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina has continued her strong start to the 2022 season. She defeated Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals in Sydney. The Russian had defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin prior to her victory against Mertens.

In last week's Melbourne Summer Set, she reached the semifinals, losing 6-2, 6-0 to eventual winner Amanda Anisimova in a one-sided match. Kasatkina will now be aiming to reach back-to-back semifinals.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Faces Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals.



#SydneyTennisClassic Garbiñe Muguruza is off and running. The World No.3 opens her season with a 61 76 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.Faces Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals. Garbiñe Muguruza is off and running. The World No.3 opens her season with a 61 76 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova. Faces Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals.#SydneyTennisClassic

Garbine Muguruza vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

The two have competed against each other five times so far, with Muguruza leading 3-2 in head-to-head. All but one of their matches have gone to three sets. Muguruza won their most recent encounter at the 2020 Qatar Open 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Muguruza at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Muguruza enters this contest as a slight favorite over Kasatkina, but both players have been playing well. Their matches mostly go down to the wire and are hard-fought battles.

The Spaniard will look to dictate the proceedings with her firepower. Muguruza has also made considerable improvements with respect to her forehand and second serve, which were a liability early on.

Kasatkina, on the other hand, will try to outwit her opponent on the court with her craftiness. Her varied style of play injects unpredictability into the game, giving her an edge.

Given their form, this will be another match between the duo that'll be decided on the narrowest of margins.

Prediction: Muguruza to win in three sets.

