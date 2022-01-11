Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Garbine Muguruza vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 12 January 2021

Tournament: Sydney Tennis Classic 2022

Round: Round of 16 (second round)

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Match timing: TBA

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Garbine Muguruza vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Muguruza with her 2021 WTA Finals trophy

After an opening-round bye, second seed Garbine Muguruza will face off against World No. 40 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic on Wednesday.

Muguruza had quite the resurgence in 2021, culminating in victory at the WTA Finals. She also won the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. The former World No. 1 ended the year ranked No. 3, her first year-end finish in the top 10 since 2017.

Playing in her first tournament of the season, the Spaniard will be looking to continue her good form from the previous year.

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2021 Bett1 Open

Ekaterina Alexandrova scored her first win of the year as she defeated qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic. The Russian was on a three-match losing streak that began towards the end of last season.

Alexandrova lost the Kremlin Cup final to Anett Kontaveit and then lost in the opening round of the Linz Open. She started her 2022 season with a loss to Leylah Fernandez at the Adelaide International. With her losing streak now behind her, she'll be aiming to put up some solid performances.

Garbine Muguruza vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Alexandrova and Muguruza have met twice before, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Muguruza won their first encounter 6-2, 6-4 en route to winning Wimbledon in 2017. Alexandrova won their most recent meeting 6-4, 6-3 at the 2020 Shenzen Open.

Garbine Muguruza vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Muguruza at the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Open

This will be a contest between two players who love to play attacking tennis. Muguruza will be the favorite going into the match, given her stellar performances towards the end of last season.

The former World No. 1 will, however, need to be mindful of leaking errors from her forehand side. Her second serve, which has improved considerably, still lets her down at times. But if the two players go toe-to-toe in baseline rallies, Muguruza is likely to win most of them.

However, Alexandrova has the advantage of having already played a couple of matches this year. Since the Spaniard will be playing her very first match of the season, she might be a little rusty.

But even if she's not at the top of her game, Muguruza is a tough player to beat. Expect her to overcome any challenges she might face from Alexandrova.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala