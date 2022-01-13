Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina.

Date: 14 January 2022.

Tournament: Sydney Tennis Classic 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Sydney, Australia.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 8 am GMT, 1.30 pm IST.

Prize money: $703,580.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Fifth seed Paula Badosa will aim to reach the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic when she squares off against old friend Daria Kasatkina on Friday.

The Spaniard has rebounded strongly after a first-round exit at the hands of Victoria Azarenka in Adelaide last week. She has beaten quality opponents such as Jelena Ostapenko, Ajla Tomljanovic and Belinda Bencic on her way to reaching the last four in Sydney.

Badosa's sizzling run is reminiscent of her spectacular finish to the 2021 season, in which she won the Indian Wells title and reached the last four of the WTA Finals on debut.

Kasatkina in action at 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic

The semifinals won't be straightforward for Badosa with her next opponent, Daria Kasatkina, being in a rich vein of form.

The Russian has self-admittedly made the best ever start to a season with back-to-back semi-final appearances in Melbourne and Sydney.

wta @WTA







#SydneyTennis "I think this is the best start of my career ever" @DKasatkina on her fine form down under "I think this is the best start of my career ever" 🌟🇷🇺 @DKasatkina on her fine form down under 👇#SydneyTennis

The World No. 26 has shown the door to second seed Garbine Muguruza, eighth seed Sofia Kenin and Elise Mertens so far without dropping a set.

The 6-4, 6-4 drubbing of reigning WTA Finals champion Muguruza in the quarterfinals was her first win over a top-five player in nearly four years. It will surely give the Russian plenty of confidence ahead of the season's first Major.

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Badosa and Kasatkina have never squared off on the tour before, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Daria Kasatkina strikes a backhand at 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic

Paula Badosa is an aggressive baseliner with a reliable serve. The Spaniard's grit and fighting spirit are key assets as well, which was evident in her three-set win over Bencic in the quarterfinals.

However, she will come up against a player who can dismantle hard hitters with her variety. Kasatkina's combination of heavy topspin groundstrokes, crafty slices and dropshots could make life difficult for Badosa.

Her serve, too, has been on song this week in Sydney, which has been a big reason for her success. The 24-year-old produced four aces and just four double faults against Muguruza, landing a high 83% of her first serves.

With Kasatkina serving this well, it is crucial for Badosa to put up a good serving display herself. She powered 11 aces past Bencic in their quarterfinal showdown but those were offset by seven double faults.

If she can improve on those numbers, she could put Kasatkina in a spot of bother.

But Kasatkina has been playing some of her best tennis in the past couple of weeks and is the fresher of the two as well. If the match goes the distance, the balance is likely to tilt towards the Russian.

Prediction: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra