Tata Open Maharashtra, Day 5: Yuichi Sugita, Roberto Marcora, Soon-woo Kwon to be seen in action

Yuichi Sugita is in action in the quarter-finals today

There has been a strange turn of events at the ongoing Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 with most Indian seeds falling in both the men's singles as well as the doubles categories. The happiness was shortlived for Indian fans as Pranjesh Gunneswaran failed to hold on to his winning streak and accepted defeat at the hands of South Korea's Soon-woo Kwon. On the other hand, Leander Paes along with his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden also suffered a crushing loss to the all-Indian duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The last remaining Indians are the combination of Raja and Ramanathan who have made it to the semi-finals of the Maharashtra Open. There was yet another upset on Day 4 when Benoit Paire was ousted by qualifier Roberto Marcora. On Day 5, he will be seen in action as he tries out his luck against Australian sixth seed, James Duckworth.

Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely who vanquished Arjun Kadhe in his opening match, defeated Italian Salvatore Caruso to make it to the quarter-finals against Ilya Ivaskha, from Belarus. There will also be Japanese fifth seed, Yūichi Sugita who will clash against the second-seeded Ricardas Berankis.

There are no Indians playing in the draw today and we have to wait for the semi-finals on Saturday to catch them in action. Leander Paes, who had supposed the Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 to be his final tournament in India has now decided to compete in the upcoming Bengaluru Open and has reinstored hope in the hearts of his fans to see him go off on a winning note.

Here's all you need to know about the

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 610,010

Time: The matches will start from approx. 3:30 PM IST on 7th February 2020

Important Matches:

Jiri Veseley vs Ilya Ivashka

Yūichi Sugita vs [2] Richardas Berankis

Roberto Marcora vs [6] James Duckworth

[8] Egor Gerasimov vs [4] Soon-woo Kwon

Where to watch Tata Open Maharashtra 2020?

India - Star Sports and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the matches from February 3.

Live streaming details for Tata Open Maharashta 2020

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).