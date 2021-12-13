"Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are very humble people who talk to you serenely as if they have always been friends" - Tathiana Garbin 

Former World No. 22 Tathiana Garbin showered rich praise on Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer while highlighting the key positive aspects of a "champion" in a recent interview with Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Garbin, 44, finished her career with one singles title and 11 doubles trophies. Her best Grand Slam result in singles came at the 2007 French Open, where she made the fourth round.

During her interview, the Italian began by explaining the importance of quality guidance imparted to a player by their coach. Garbin believes that a coach must "transfer passion and determination" to pupils for their even growth. She expressed her delight at the fact that her daughters prefer reading books to staying glued to their mobile phones.

“The good coach knows how to bring out the talent from his pupil and above all makes him independent in thinking for himself," Garbin began. "A coach must transfer passion and determination, making children grow even humanly. I really appreciate that my girls read books and don't stay on their cell phones all day."

Continuing in the same vein, Garbin stressed that it is difficult to become a world-class player without working on yourself. To prove her point, the Italian cited the examples of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, revealing how the two have maintained their humility despite their immense stardom.

"You don't become a champion if you don't work on yourself first. I have understood many things on the pitch, relating to great champions such as Federer and Djokovic, very humble people who talk to you serenely as if they have always been friends and in a few minutes they are able to give you a lot," she said.

What are Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic up to these days?

Novak Djokovic after defeating Roger Federer at the 2020 Australian Open

While Roger Federer ended his season a few months ago due to a knee injury, Novak Djokovic's season ended following Serbia's exit from the Davis Cup Finals.

Federer ruled himself out of the 2022 Australian Open, citing that he needs more time to recover from his third knee surgery. Meanwhile, Djokovic could be seen defending his crown in Melbourne, provided he has been double vaccinated as the rules require.

While not much is known about Federer's current rehabilitation status, Djokovic is fit and raring to go. In fact, the World No. 1 was recently spotted holidaying and recharging his batteries in the mountains of Kopaonik in Serbia.

Only time will tell if Djokovic has taken the vaccine, but one thing is clear -- the Serb is the heavy favorite to edge ahead in the Grand Slam race, given how he dominated the tour in 2021.

