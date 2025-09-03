Taylor Fritz's dad makes rare appearance as NBA commissioner Adam Silver, actors Owen Wilson, Jeremy Allen White & other celebrities pack US Open for Novak Djokovic QF

  • home icon
By Shyam Kamal
Celebrities in attendance today at US Open for Djokovic vs Fritz (Source: Getty)
The 2025 US Open saw Novak Djokovic take on Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night, one of the fixtures of the tournament. The American, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows last year, was looking for his first win against Djokovic after 10 failed attempts.

In Fritz's box was his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, a social media influencer who has taken the tennis world by storm in the last couple of years. Also sitting in the row next to her was Fritz's father Guy, making a rare appearance in New York to cheer his son on.

The clash between Djokovic and Fritz also saw some of the biggest celebrities paying a visit to Arthur Ashe Stadium. Among them were NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Disney CEO Bob Iger, taking in the action from the first row. Actors Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller were spotted in the stadium as well, along with the likes of Jeremy Allen White, Elizabeth Banks and Issa Rae.

Fritz, in the hunt for his maiden Slam, did not get the best of starts against the former World No. 1 on Tuesday. After failing to convert valuable break points in the final game, he lost the opening set 3-6. In the second, the pair were stuck on serve at the time of publication, at 2-2.

