Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda are the first American duo to reach the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters since 1987

Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda are the first duo from the United States to reach the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters since 1987.

Both players reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after hard-fought wins. Tenth seed Fritz fought off former US Open champion Marin Cilic in three sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Times are changing



#getty Two young American men in the round of 16 on the red clay in Monte Carlo. Taylor Fritz joins Sebastian Korda by defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Served it out at love & creeps ever closer to the top 10Times are changing Two young American men in the round of 16 on the red clay in Monte Carlo. Taylor Fritz joins Sebastian Korda by defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Served it out at love & creeps ever closer to the top 10Times are changing#getty https://t.co/SGeylkBPDW

Korda, on the other hand, produced a major upset by beating Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(2), 6-7(5). 6-3 to seal his place in the third round.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Korda stuns Alcaraz! 🫢



The man who has been designed as one of title's favourites in Monte-Carlo after Miami crown has been downed by Sebastian Korda in a 3h clash 7-6 6-7 6-3. WOW. Korda stuns Alcaraz! 🫢The man who has been designed as one of title's favourites in Monte-Carlo after Miami crown has been downed by Sebastian Korda in a 3h clash 7-6 6-7 6-3. WOW. https://t.co/TnN1rnTjGc

The two are the first American duo to reach the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters since Jimmy Arias and Aaron Krickstein in 1987. While Arias was an unseeded player, Krickstein was seeded 15th.

Arias and Krickstein met in the third round of the competition and Arias won 7-5, 6-1. He then beat seventh seed Kent Carlsson and Austria's Horst Skoff to reach the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters (then known as the Monte-Carlo Open). In the final, Arias faced Mats Wilander and won the opening set, but the Swede took the next three to win the competition for the second time in his career.

Over the next 34 years, there were a few Americans who reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, but there were no instances of two players from the United States simultaneously advancing to the third round. That is until Fritz and Korda reached the last 16 in Monte-Carlo this year.

Taylor Fritz reaches the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Taylor Fritz beat Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Like Arias and Krickstein in 1987, Fritz and Korda locked horns in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. This was the very first meeting between the two on the ATP tour and Fritz came out on top, winning 7-6(4), 7-5.

With the victory, the 24-year-old became the first American to reach the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters since Sam Querrey in 2008. He is only the third player from the United States to reach the last eight of the tournament in the 21st century.

In the quarterfinals, Fritz faces either David Goffin or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. A win here would make him the first American to reach the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters since Aaron Krickstein in 1992.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan