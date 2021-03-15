Teen prodigy Manas Dhamne says his goal is to win a Slam & become No. 1, calls Roger Federer & Sumit Nagal his favorite players

India's Manas Dhamne has been taking rapid strides in the world of junior tennis over the past couple of years.

In December 2019, Dhamne won the under-12 singles title and reached the doubles final at the Eddie Herr international - considered to be one of the most important events in the junior circuit. Dhamne also won the bronze at the prestigious Junior Orange Bowl U-12 event in 2019.

MANAS DHAMNE - EDDIE HERR U12 BOYS CHAMPION!



A huge moment for Indian Tennis in what is considered as one of the biggest tourneys for U12 talents in the world! Manas is also in the doubles final to be played soon. https://t.co/0oBKzNfBha — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) December 7, 2019

The 13-year-old recently made his debut on the ITF junior circuit. In the three events he has played so far, Dhamne has qualified for the main draw in each; he went on to make the semis in one and the quarters in another.

Dhamne's impressive results have taken him to No. 593 in the ITF junior rankings - which makes him the highest-ranked player among those born in 2007.

Congratulations to #IMGTennis client @DhamneManas, Eddie Herr U12 champion, on becoming the first tennis player born in 2007 to reach the semis of an @ITFTennis Junior tournament. pic.twitter.com/84d8Czz6ZO — IMG Tennis (@IMGTennis) January 29, 2021

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda, Manas Dhamne talked about his earliest memory of tennis, his future training plans and his current favorites in the tennis world. Here are the excerpts from the interaction:

Sportskeeda: What is your earliest memory of tennis as a child, and what drew you to the sport as a kid?

Manas Dhamne: My earliest memory would be my first career title at the age of 5 years and 11 months. I had been seeing kids playing tennis when I was 4 and a half years old. By looking at them, I also developed an interest and then took up the sport.

SK: Is your training work based entirely in India? Any plans to move abroad in the future for better coaching facilities?

Manas Dhamne: Yes, I am currently getting trained in India. IMG has arranged international training for me at the Piatti Tennis Center (Editor's note - led by Riccardo Piatti, who is the current coach of Jannik Sinner and has earlier worked with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova and Milos Raonic) in Italy.

Due to the pandemic, I could not get the visa. (But) as soon as I get the visa, I will fly to Italy.

SK: Who is your favorite tennis player, and also who is your favorite player from India?

Manas Dhamne: Roger Federer and Sumit Nagal.

SK: What is your single biggest goal in tennis?

Manas Dhamne: To win a Grand Slam and become World No. 1.

SK: What do you think is the biggest difference between junior players in India are from other countries?

Manas Dhamne: I'd say fitness.

SK: If you could choose any shot to construct your favorite player, what would that player look like?

Manas Dhamne: Forehand - Juan Martin del Potro; backhand - Novak Djokovic; serve - John Isner; movement - Gael Monfils; volleys - Roger Federer; mindset - Rafael Nadal.

MANAS DHAMNE - WORLD NO. 1 - UTR U14 RANKINGS!



13 yr-old Manas, who had won the U12 Eddie Herr singles title - considered a Grand Slam at the U12 level, has moved up to the No. 1 spot in UTR U14 rankings. Manas had a standout debut over the past 2 weeks on the ITF Junior Tour. pic.twitter.com/WtJy53oP1K — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) February 4, 2021