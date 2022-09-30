Tel Aviv Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (LL) Vasek Pospisil

Date: September 30, 2022

Tournament: Tel Aviv Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Tel Aviv, Israel.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €949,475.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Novak Djokovic vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Novak Djokovic has not played a lot of tennis so far this season

Top seed Novak Djokovic will face Vasek Pospisil in the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open on Saturday.

The Serb has not played a lot of tennis this season but has managed to produce some brilliant performances. He won the Italian Open and his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

After missing out on several big tournaments, Djokovic entered the Tel Aviv Open as the top seed, thus receiving a bye to the round of 16. Here, he was up against Pablo Andujar and thrashed him 6-0, 6-3 to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

We Are Tennis



Novak Djokovic masterclasses Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-3 for his great come back on the tour in Tel-Aviv.



The perfect return Novak Djokovic masterclasses Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-3 for his great come back on the tour in Tel-Aviv. IDEMOOO

Vasek Pospisil in action at the Davis Cup

Pospisil failed to qualify for the Tel Aviv Open - he won the first round of qualifying in straight sets against Ilya Marchenko but lost to Marius Copil in the last round. However, the Canadian received entry into the main draw of the event as a lucky loser.

The Canadian faced eighth seed Tallon Griekspoor in the first round and found himself a set down. However, he fought back and took the second set via a tiebreak to force the match into a decider.

The final set was tightly contested but Pospisil managed to break his opponent in the 11th game. He then held his serve to win the match and seal his place in the last 16.

Here, he defeated Edan Leshem 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open.

Match Point Canada QUARTERS FOR VASEK



Vasek Pospisil defeats Edan Leshem 6-3, 6-2 and is off to the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open.



Pospisil didn’t face a single break point on serve!

QUARTERS FOR VASEK Vasek Pospisil defeats Edan Leshem 6-3, 6-2 and is off to the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open. Pospisil didn't face a single break point on serve!

Novak Djokovic vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Djokovic leads 5-0 in the head-to-head against Pospisil. Three of his wins against the Canadian came on hardcourt. Their last meeting came in the round of 16 of the Eastbourne International in 2017, with the Serb winning 6-4, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Vasek Pospisil odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic Vasek Pospisil

The odds will be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Djokovic in action at the Laver Cup

Both players won their previous match in straight sets, but Djokovic will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win.

The Serb's biggest question was his lack of tennis over the past few months but after getting some action at the Laver Cup and winning his last match comprehensively, he should not have much of an issue finding his rhythm.

Pospisil has a solid serve and will look to get as many free points out of it as he can. However, his serve will be put to the test as he will be up against one of the best returners of all time.

Djokovic had little trouble beating Andujar and should get another comprehensive win over Pospisil to seal his place in the semifinals of the Tel Aviv Open.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

