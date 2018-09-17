Tennis: 4 contenders for the year-end No. 1 World Ranking

Nadal is the current World No. 1

Just two months remain of the 2018 ATP World Tour season and there is still a No. 1 spot to be decided.

After last week's final match of Grand Slam tennis where Novak Djokovic claimed his third US Open title against Juan Martin del Potro, there are just a handful of tournaments left on the calendar.

There are just two ATP Masters tournaments remaining where some of the top players will travel to Shanghai before the final ATP regular event of the Paribas Masters takes place in Paris.

There are also ATP 500s and 250s still to be played in the cities of Vienna, Basel and more. Last season saw Rafael Nadal claim the year-end No. 1 title at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

But can the Spaniard match that achievement once more? Or will another name come and deny that scenario from happening?

Here are your four contenders for the year-end No. 1 ranking...

#4 Juan Martin del Potro

Last week's US Open runner-up

Juan Martin del Potro is one of the most loved tennis players on the ATP circuit as some of his fans like to nickname him the BFG (Big Friendly Giant).

Last week saw the Argentine finish runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the US Open. Del Potro said in an interview that he nearly retired from the sport in 2015 due to his long list of injuries which was mainly on his wrist. Three years on and now he is ranked no. 4 in the world and has an outside chance of finishing the year as world no. 1.

The 2009 US Open champion's next appearance will be at next month's China Open in Beijing where the likes of Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov will also be competing.

Del Potro is currently 2780 points behind Nadal in the ATP rankings so it is a big ask but doable depending on his rival's results.

