Tennis controversies of the week: Emma Raducanu faces flak at Citi DC Open for MTO decision, Taylor Fritz & Frances Tiafoe call out hectic ATP schedule, & more

Emma Raducanu, Taylor Fritz and other top stars headlined the Citi DC Open over the past week. The Brit's decision to take a medical timeout at a crucial juncture during her match raised eyebrows.

Ad

Fritz, along with compatriot Frances Tiafoe, spoke up against the gruelling tennis schedule. Daniil Medvedev's outburst following his loss to Corentin Moutet resulted in a strong wave of criticism for him.

Jannik Sinner's decision to rehire his former fitness coach, who was a huge part of his doping scandal, caught everyone off guard. Stefanos Tsitsipas' split with his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, hasn't gone down too well based on the statements issued by each of them. On that note, here's a look at some of the controversial moments in tennis from the week gone by:

Ad

Trending

#1. Emma Raducanu's medical timeout at the Citi DC Open invites criticism

Emma Raducanu enjoyed a successful outing at the recently concluded Citi DC Open. She made the semifinals in both singles as well as doubles, partnering with Elena Rybakina for the latter. However, a medical timeout from the Brit during her quarterfinal showdown against Maria Sakkari was felt unjustified by fans.

Ad

Temperatures were soaring in Washington D.C. where the tournament was being held. Raducanu took a timeout in the second set and got her blood pressure checked. Many fans felt that it was done to halt Sakkari's momentum, who was up 5-2 in the second set. They also pointed out that this wasn't the first time she pulled this stunt, criticizing her for relying on questionable tactics.

#2. Daniil Medvedev's meltdown at the Citi DC Open after his loss lands him in hot waters

Daniil Medvedev at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev lost to Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open from a set up, going down 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. It's safe to say that he didn't take the loss too kindly. The match was suspended on Thursday night with Moutet leading 5-4 in the third set.

Ad

When the play resumed the next day, Medvedev coughed up three double faults in the final game of the match to lose the contest. The Russian was clearly mad at himself for losing, tossing his racket and smashing water bottles. Even by his standards, his latest outburst was too much, and he was heavily criticized for his antics.

#3. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe left exasperated due to ATP's heavy schedule

Players have been demanding to shorten the tennis calendar for a while now. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe echoed the same sentiment at the Citi DC Open. Ahead of his campaign there, Fritz bemoaned the length of the tennis season by adding more tournaments and making some of them even longer.

Ad

"Yeah, I mean, I think, like, I mean, probably pretty much all the players for a long time have been asking for the season to be shorter, but all we are doing is just lengthening it, adding more stuff, we're adding more, like, longer tournaments," Fritz said.

The Canadian Open has been increased in duration and size. The draw went up from 56 players to 96, with the tournament being spread over 12 days from its previous week-long timeframe. Tiafoe wasn't too chuffed with the change, especially with the final being on Thursday.

Ad

"It is what it is. I like that it’s a bit shorter than Madrid, Rome. Weird because the final is on a Thursday. That’s garbage," Tiafoe said.

However, on the bright side, Tiafoe still finds this to be better than competing in Europe. He's only a short flight away from home in case of a mishap, instead of being stranded in a place where he encounters communication issues.

Ad

"But yeah, I mean, I guess I’m ready to get going and see how that goes. The 10-day events are tough, but I think it will be easier since I’m so close to the States. Something goes wrong, I’m a quick flight home. It’s not like when I’m stuck in Europe and playing on red clay and people speaking different languages and s—. It’s better to kind of be in the States, so for sure, I’m really happy. Hopefully put up some good results going into the Open. That’s kind of what matters," he added.

Ad

Both Fritz and Tiafoe lost in the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open. They're now in Toronto participating in the Canadian Open. Both have received a first-round bye on account of being seeded players.

#4. Jannik Sinner rehires former fitness coach linked to his doping scandal

Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Just when it looked like the dust around Jannik Sinner's doping controversy had settled, he has revived it once again by rehiring his former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara. He tested positive for the banned substance clostebol last year, for which he served a three-month suspension following his Australian Open triumph this year.

Ad

Sinner recently won Wimbledon, his fourth Major title and first at the venue. In light of his doping controversy, he fired Farrara, as well as his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi. However, he has now added Farrara back to his team ahead of the hardcourt swing.

When the 23-year-old tested positive for clostebol, he assigned the blame to Farrara, stating he was the one who gave the contaminated spray to Naldi, who eventually exposed him to clostebol while treating him. Sinner's decision to rehire him has certainly raised eyebrows.

Ad

#5. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Goran Ivanisevic engage in a war of words following their split

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently parted ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic, with their partnership not even lasting for a month. Their split has been far from cordial, with the seeds of the breakdown of their relationship being sown long before they officially ended their working arrangement.

Ad

Following Tsitsipas' first-round exit from Wimbledon, Ivanisevic wasn't pleased with his charge's fitness. He didn't mince his words when commenting on the same, stating that even he was in a better shape despite his age.

"Me, at my age and with this bad knee, I’m three times in better shape than him. I'm not sure what he was doing in the previous 12 months, but his current shape is very poor," Ivanisevic said.

Ad

Tsitsipas mentioned that this was one of the reasons why he chose to ditch Ivanisevic. His negative attitude wasn't something that he could handle.

"It is very difficult to have dictators and people who speak negatively and you don't feel like they are close to you like family," Tsitsipas said.

Ivanisevic later clarified that there's no bad blood between them. Tsitsipas has now started working with his father, Apostolos, once again after parting ways with the Croat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More