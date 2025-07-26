"Classless stuff!";"Needs to be investigated" - Fans slam Emma Raducanu over 'tactical' MTO during QF win over Maria Sakkari at Citi DC Open

Emma Raducanu's medical timeout midway through the second set in the quarterfinals drew infuriated reactions from tennis fans as it was not the first time the Brit pulled that tactic this year. The 22-year-old went against Maria Sakkari and defeated her in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to reach the semifinals.In increased temperature conditions in Washington, Emma Raducanu started with a loss in the opening game and broke straight back. Following another break, Sakkari held her ground strong and fought back when the Brit double-faulted. Winning the first set, Raducanu wished to continue her momentum, but birthday girl Sakkari took the lead. Raducanu called for an MTO midway through the set, and found her confidence to win the next five games and book her spot in the semis. The win was not taken well by tennis fans, who felt that Raducanu repeated her tactical move like always and broke the momentum of her opponent, calling it 'cheating'. One X fan felt that Emma Raducanu's medical timeout was a 'classless' act by the Brit. &quot;Raducanu with a possible record 6 people in attendance pulls a fake MTO at 5-5 in the 2nd set with her opponent about to serve. Classless stuff! Sakkari thrown off and loses her serve..&quot;Another fan urged WTA to investigate the Brit's medical timeout, commenting:&quot;Emma Raducanu using MTO’s to cheat needs to be investigated by the WTA. Along with the unfair volume of WC’s she’s received whilst I’m here. She never earns her place in anything in life.&quot;Another fan also criticised Raducanu for getting an edge over Sakkari unfairly. &quot;That was a totally tactical MTO from Emma. Par for the course with her. Unfortunately, it worked. Not only did she cool down, but she cooled Maria down too.&quot;Here are some other reactions:&quot;Sakkari lost her first service game after the MTO... vile tactic that we have seen from her multiple times this year already,&quot; commented a fan. &quot;Emma Raducanu is a vile cheat who needs investigating by the WTA,&quot; tweeted a fan. &quot;What was this MTO for? Need to update my injuries thread. I’ve never known a player call the trainer as often as she does,&quot; a fan commented. Emma Raducanu came under public attention for her MTOs multiple times this yearEmma Raducanu at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - (Source: Getty)In the Round of 16 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, she won the opening set, and as the following set was slipping from her hands, she called for a medical timeout to address her back issues and won a game after that. Despite that, she faced a defeat by Danielle Collins and exited the Strasbourg campaign. Raducanu was also accused of disrupting Amanda Anisimova's momentum in the second round of the 2025 Australian Open. She required an MTO for back spasms and found form to win three straight games after that, clinching a victory over the American player.