"No one fakes injury worse than Emma Raducanu" - Fans annoyed by Brit taking MTO in Strasbourg loss days after calling out opponent's 'tactical' move

Emma Raducanu exited in the second round of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg on Wednesday (May 21), wasting a set lead to eventually lose in three to Danielle Collins. The Brit subsequently came under fire from tennis fans for a medical time-out that she took midway through the second set.

Raducanu started her Round-of-16 outing in Strasbourg in ideal fashion, taking the opening set 6-4. The 22-year-old then fell behind by a scoreline of 0-5 in the second set in the next few minutes, putting together a listless display on the Court Patrice Dominguez. She then took a medical time-out for back niggles, which brought her back on track a little as she won one game before dropping the second set 1-6.

Danielle Collins then broke the World No. 43 thrice in the deciding set, eventually completing a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory to move into the last eight at the 500-level event. Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, was criticized for her MTO in the second set as many fans on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that it marked a dubious pattern for her.

One fan talked about the commentators being perplexed at what the Brit's physical issue was to begin with, before insisting that she had "faked" her injury.

"No one fakes their injury worse than Emma," the fan complained on X.

Another fan, meanwhile, poked fun at the 22-year-old knack for taking MTOs.

"Things that are certain in life… Death, Taxes, Emma Raducanu calling a MTO," they asserted.

One fan, meanwhile, alluded to Emma Raducanu's comments about Veronika Kudermetova having apparently taken a medical time-out to "throw her off" in their third-round match at the Italian Open a few weeks ago.

"Didn't she just say someone had a tactical MTO against her?" they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on social media:

"We all feel you Collins, It's so obvious the MTO is bullshit by Raducanu," one fan asserted.

"What a piece !! No shame whatsoever," another claimed.

"Shocker," one more fan wrote.

Emma Raducanu will be unseeded at French Open next week

Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a respectable clay season considering it is her least preferred surface. The 2021 US Open champion won five of her eight matches on the surface while also reaching the Round-of-16 of the Italian Open against all odds. Moreover, she also secured her first top-20 win on the dirt this week by virtue of her 6-1, 6-3 beatdown of World No. 17 Daria Kasatkina.

The British tennis sensation is currently placed at 43rd in the WTA rankings, meaning she will not received a top-32 seeding for the 2025 French Open. She will be keen on going deep at the claycourt Major, having exited in the second round on the famed terre battue in her lone tournament appearance in 2022.

