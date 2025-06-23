Tennis Controversies of the week: Taylor Fritz breaks character with furious Queen's moment; Paula Badosa, Mirra Andreeva, Jack Draper under fire for 'psychotic' behavior & more

Taylor Fritz's heated argument with Corentin Moutet at last week's HSBC Championships 2025 at Queen's Club put him in the spotlight. Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa and Jack Draper's temper tantrum cast them in a negative light in the eyes of fans.

Kei Nishikori's clean image took a hit after he admitted to cheating on his wife. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka and other top players were criticized for competing in the new version of mixed doubles at the US Open, accusing them of taking away the opportunity from doubles pros.

Serena Williams' fans questioned Meghan Markle's integrity after her comment on a podcast, while Aryna Sabalenka was left disgruntled with a supervisor's decision. Here's a quick recap on the biggest controversial moments of the past week:

#1. Taylor Fritz and Corentin Moutet get into a spat at Queen's Club

Taylor Fritz arrived at last week's HSBC Championships at Queen's Club on the heels of a title-winning run at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Having started his grass swing with a bang, he was keen to sustain this momentum when he took on qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opener at Queen's Club.

It was business as usual for Fritz after he took a closely contested first set by edging out Moutet in the tie-break. The intensity didn't ease in the second set either with both matching each other shot for shot. However, tempers flared during a changeover at 5-4.

The duo got into a heated argument, which caused the chair umpire to step in. With the situation under control, Moutet came out on top to take the second set. There was a possibility of another fight between the two in the third set when a forehand from Fritz hit Moutet in the face.

The American was quick to apologize and the matter didn't escalate any further. Moutet kept his composure and managed to upset Fritz with a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5 win.

#2. Kei Nishikori's cheating scandal shocks the world

Kei Nishikori at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Kei Nishikori admitted to cheating on his wife, Mai Yamauchi, in a recent apology note. He was having an affair with a 32-year-old model, Oguchi Azuki. A Japanese tabloid was the first to break the news last week, following which the tennis pro issued an apology for his behavior.

"I deeply apologise for causing discomfort to everyone who supports me; tennis fans, tennis associations, sponsors, and other related parties, and for their concern and inconvenience due to my dishonest behavior. In addition, I deeply regret that I made my wife, children, and each ‘parent’ feel hurt,” Kei Nishikori said (via Shukan Bunshun).

"From now on, in order to fulfill my life as a responsible member of society, I will solely focus on tennis competitions and produce results. We will do our best to regain your trust,” he added.

Nishikori first met Azuki while competing in Hawaii shortly before his wedding in 2022. Their affair lasted for a year and came to an end after Azuki's boyfriend found out about the same. They reconnected once again last year and were recently spotted together at her apartment.

#3. Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa and Jack Draper under fire for failing to control their tempers

Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa and Jack Draper were criticized for their unsportsmanlike behavior after letting their anger get the better of them. The teenager was competing in Berlin and lost to Magdalena Frech in three sets in the first round.

Andreeva won the first set but wasn't pleased with herself. Her constant errors added to her frustration. When Frech started to gain on her in the second set, she smacked a ball in the direction of the crowd and the LED screen. She received a code violation and warning for the same.

Badosa's time in Berlin came to an unfortunate end after a back injury forced her to retire in the quarterfinals. After shaking hands with her opponent and the umpire, she released her emotions by smashing her racket.

Draper was engaged in a close battle against Jiri Lehecka at Queen's Club. At 5-5 in the third set, the Brit lost his serve and with it, his cool. He hit his racket in anger at an advertisement board, damaging a part of it as well.

The trio's behavior was found to be in bad taste by the fans, who expressed their disappointment about the same.

#4. Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and other tennis players under fire for competing in mixed doubles at US Open

The US Open announced its decision to revamp the current mixed doubles format earlier this year. The new version will be held during the same week as the qualifiers. The initial entry list for the same was released last week and majority of the top singles players, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka, are slated to compete.

Fans didn't take too kindly to this. Doubles players already receive a fraction of prize money compared to singles players. They accused them of taking away the already limited opportunities for doubles players to shine. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the defending champions, were the only doubles specialists on the initial entry list.

#5. Serena Williams' fans accuse Meghan Markle of being jealous of her success

Serena Williams' long list of achievements set her apart as one of the greatest athletes not only in tennis but across all sports. She has continued to thrive since her retirement from the sport in 2022 with her numerous business ventures.

Meghan Markle recently appeared as a guest on the 'Aspire with Emma Grede' podcast. The conversation veered towards Williams, who is good friends with the Duchess of Sussex.

The host remarked on how well Williams has transitioned to a businesswoman following her tennis career. Markle agreed with the sentiment, and stated:

"She's doing so well."

However, Williams' fans felt that she was being a little condescending. They thought they detected a sense of jealousy emanating from Markle and criticized her for the same.

#6. Aryna Sabalenka left incensed after opponent stops play in Berlin

Aryna Sabalenka at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka's second-round match at the Berlin Tennis Open sparked a war of words between her and the tournament supervisor. After winning the first set 6-2 against Rebeka Masarova, the latter felt that one side of the court was too slippery to continue playing.

Masarova wanted the match to be suspended and asked for the same. The supervisor sided with her, bringing the match to a halt. Sabalenka disagreed and wanted to continue playing. She argued about the same but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

"So you're stopping the match because she said on that side it's slippery? I just played two games on that side. She's just losing the match," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka emerged victorious when the match resumed the next day, winning 6-2, 7-6 (6). However, she eventually lost to former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.

