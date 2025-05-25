Tennis couples in action at French Open 2025 ft. Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas, Gael Monfils-Elina Svitolina

The tennis world is abuzz with excitement as the French Open 2025 gets underway from Sunday, May 25. Players will be bidding to claim one of the most prestigious titles in the sport.

Paris is dubbed as the "City of Love" and true to its name, there are quite a few high-profile names in the French Open draw who're currently in a relationship. Madison Keys will be in tow with her husband and coach, former pro Bjorn Fratangelo. Denis Shapovalov is currently engaged to fellow player Mirjam Bjorklund, though she isn't the draw this time to keep him company.

However, they're still quite a few couples in the draw who will aim to get to the end together as players. On that note, here are the four couples competing at the French Open 2025:

#4. Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils

Svitolina and Monfils are the only married tennis couple in the French Open draw. They started dating in 2019 and got engaged a couple of years later in April 2021. They tied the knot in July thay year and had their first child, a daughter, in 2022.

Svitolina has been in great form in the lead-up to the season's second Major. She won the title in Rouen, reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open and then the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. She's a four-time quarterfinalist in Paris. She has a 29-11 record at the venue and hasn't lost prior to the third round since 2015. She will face Zeynep Sonmez in the first round on Sunday, May 25.

Monfils' clay swing was marred by injuries and he put together a 2-2 record on the red dirt this year. He hasn't won consecutive matches on the surface. He made the semifinals in Paris in 2008 and has a 39-16 record at the venue. He will take on Hugo Dellien in the first round on Tuesday, May 27.

#3. Anastasia Potapova and Tallon Griekspoor

Anastasia Potapvoa at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

This rumored couple is the newest pairing on the tennis circuit. Potapova was previously married to fellow pro Alexander Shevchenko but the two divorced last year. Earlier this year, the Russian was spotted cheering for Griekspoor from his player's box at the BNP Paribas Open.

The two haven't officially confirmed that they're together as of now. However, they've since appeared cheering for the other in subsequent tournaments as well. Griekspoor will face Marcos Giron in the first round of the French Open, while Potapova will take on 29th seed Linda Noskova.

Potapova reached the fourth round here for the first time last year and has a 6-4 record at the tournament. Griekspoor, on the other hand, has a 4-3 record in Paris and made the third round for the first time a year ago.

#2. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Badosa and Tsitsipas, dubbed as "Tsitsidosa", are another dating duo in the French Open draw this time. The couple have been together for two years now, though they did part ways for a few weeks in May last year.

Badosa missed a good chunk of the clay season due to an injury. She returned to action at last week's Internationaux de Strasbourg and reached the quarterfinals. Quarterfinal appearances at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open were Tsitsipas' best results during the clay swing.

Badosa's best showing at the French Open was a quarterfinal finish in 2021. Tsitsipas also tallied his best result at the clay court Major that year, going down to Novak Djokovic in the summit clash despite having a two-set lead. Both have been given tough opening-round assignments this time.

Tsitsipas will begin his campaign against former top 30 player Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Badosa, meanwhile, will take on four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the first round. The two were supposed to duke it out in the second round of the Italian Open as well but the Spaniard withdrew from the tournament. However, fate had other plans and won't leave them alone until they lock horns with each other.

#1. Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Boulter and de Minaur have been together since 2020 and got engaged in December 2024. The two are one of the most popular couples of the tour, thanks to their banter on social media.

Boulter recently won the Paris Challenger, her first title on clay at any level. She made her main draw debut at the French Open last year and crashed out in the first round. She will be keen to score a win this time since she's entering the tournament on the heels of a title. She will face Carole Monnet in the first round.

De Minaur has been a part of the French Open main draw since 2017. However, it was only last year that he finally managed to get past the second round and advanced all the way to the quarterfinals. He has bowed out at the quarterfinal stage of every Major since then. He will take on Laslo Djere in the first round.

