"Remember when people said Iga Swiatek was dominating tennis" - Tennis fans react to the Pole's R3 loss at the Cincinnati Open

Although still miles ahead of every other player on the tour, Iga Swiatek's dominance this season seems to be fading with yet another third-round loss.

Thursday night saw Swiatek fall to America's Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4 in their Round-of-16 clash at the Western & Southern Open. After trailing 6-3, 5-0, the Pole fought back to win four straight games and saved three match points before the unseeded Keys closed out the 85-minute-long match.

While the American broke Swiatek five times and hit 14 winners, the World No. 1 could break only twice, finishing with six winners. Since Swiatek's 37-match streak ended in the third round at Wimbledon, she has lost three out of seven matches, failing to reach the last-four stage in all three tournaments.

Tennis fans were once again divided after the 21-year-old's exit. A few suggested that she was a clay specialist, while others backed her for her incredible 50-7 win-loss record this year.

"Showed her fight to the end. Not every single day goes our way, and it's fine. Just regroup, keep working, and more wins will come. Just us expecting wins, and great showings are proof of the type of work and talent we're talking about. Jazda!" a fan tweeted.

Lucas Chaves @lucaschavesdm @SwiatekOOC @iga_swiatek Showed her fight to the end. Not every single day goes our way, and it's fine. Just regroup, keep working, and more wins will come. Just us expecting wins, and great showings are proof of the type of work and talent we're talking about. Jazda!

"This week the Red Stars lost, Sky lost, watched Rafa Nadal and Iga Swiatek lose with my own two eyes, is there any team or athlete anyone would like me to curse with my time and attention," a user posted.

Claire Watkins @ScoutRipley This week the Red Stars lost, Sky lost, watched Rafa Nadal and Iga Swiatek lose with my own two eyes, is there any team or athlete anyone would like me to curse with my time and attention

"Swiatek still showed flashes of her best, and pulled a power move by asking for a racquet restring despite being way down in the match, not accepting defeat too soon. Unstoppable Iga is still in there, she needs to reset again," another tweet read.

Nick Carter @nick_bcarter 5 Swiatek still showed flashes of her best, and pulled a power move by asking for a racquet restring despite being way down in the match, not accepting defeat too soon. Unstoppable Iga is still in there, she needs to reset again.

Here are a few more reactions:

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious Iga Swiatek was always going to face a bit of a rough phase this season, and that's okay.



She's won 50 matches, lost seven matches this year; her body was going to slow down at some point.



Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious Iga Swiatek was always going to face a bit of a rough phase this season, and that's okay.

She's won 50 matches, lost seven matches this year; her body was going to slow down at some point.

She's now lost three of her last seven matches but she'll be okay.

Vansh @vanshv2k The 1 stat in the 4 Iga Swiatek’s straight set losses in 2022



2nd Serve Pts Won



2-6 4-6 vs Barty - 9/24

4-6 1-6 vs Collins - 3/21

4-6 2-6 vs Cornet - 8/27

3-6 4-6 vs Keys - 10/29



Vansh @vanshv2k The 1 stat in the 4 Iga Swiatek's straight set losses in 2022

2nd Serve Pts Won

2-6 4-6 vs Barty - 9/24

4-6 1-6 vs Collins - 3/21

4-6 2-6 vs Cornet - 8/27

3-6 4-6 vs Keys - 10/29

Prob the 1 thing you could call a relative weakness in Iga's game & only a few ppl can exploit it.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker Remember when people said Iga Swiatek was dominating tennis

tonio @ANTONIOEESPARZA @josemorgado There's not going to be another true #1 in the world like Barty for a longtime.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Iga Swiatek rising from the dead in the second set against Madison Keys after being down 0-5 @iga_swiatek

Maria Panova @notsleeeping

Maria Panova @notsleeeping @josemorgado Who should be US Open favorite? Maybe Halep?I cant see Swiatek with all the pressure of being #1 seed in this erratic form

Bazooka DHB @BazookaDhb @josemorgado dang it....Iga starting to remind me of most of the other recent slam winners. Win a slam or 2 and then kinda fall back to the pack.

Dusty Fyodor @DustyFyodor @josemorgado Isn't it time to end, and apologize for, the truly ridiculous Swiatek hype?

Iga Swiatek's season so far

Iga Swiatek during her match in Cincinnati

Earlier this year, Iga Swiatek achieved the top spot in the WTA rankings for the first time in her career. The Pole has won a staggering 50 matches in 2022, losing only seven. In the process, she recorded a 37-match win streak, surpassing Venus Williams' record of 35 consecutive wins this century. Swiatek's streak was broken in the third round of Wimbledon by Alize Cornet of France.

The six singles titles that the 21-year-old has won this season include the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Stuttgart Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open.

