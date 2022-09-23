"This has to be the classiest/best vibes retirement in sports history" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer embracing Nadal, Djokovic and Murray as friends ahead of 2022 Laver Cup

Tennis fans have reacted emotionally to Roger Federer posting a picture with his fellow Big 4 members on their way to a dinner event ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup will mark the final tournament of Federer's storied career, where he will play doubles with Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Federer addressed Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray as "friends" as they took a selfie with London's Tower Bridge in the background.

"heading to dinner with some friends @RafaelNadal @andy_murray @DjokerNole," he captioned the post.

One fan called Federer's retirement the "classiest" in sports history.

"This has to be the classiest/best vibes retirement in sports history," they wrote.

Another fan said tennis would never be the same again.

"Awesome foursome. Tennis won’t be the same without you," they wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Federer's picture with his great rivals:

"I am super excited to have them on our team" - Roger Federer on his Big 4 rivals

Roger Federer speaks during the Gala Dinner at Somerset House ahead of the Laver Cup 2022

During his pre-tournament press conference, Roger Federer stated that he was happy to be on the same team as his fellow Big 4 members rather than competing against them.

"This one definitely feels a whole lot different. I am super excited to have them on our team and my team and not having to play against them on my last match," he said.

The Swiss legend also spoke about sharing the court alongside his great friend and rival Nadal, calling it "super special."

"Of course, it's super special playing with Rafa," Federer said. "Feels really different, you know. Also just walking out on court and having the chance to play with the likes of Rafa or Novak also in the past has been an amazing experience for me. So to be able to do that one more time, I'm sure it's going to be wonderful. Like I said, I will try my very best. I hope to be good out there, and of course I will enjoy it but it will be hard."

