Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter captures the couple practicing in Miami; Ana Ivanovic & Donna Vekic reunite 10 years later

Serena Williams flaunted her stunning outfit ahead of the pre-Grammys Gala. Aryna Sabalenka took to Instagram for some banter following a joint gym session with her best friend and fellow tennis pro Paula Badosa.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter films their preparations for the Pickleball Slam 2

The Pickleball Slam 2 was held on February 4, but prior to that, Agassi and Graf were caught on camera practicing for it. The legends' session was filmed by their daughter Jaz, which was shared on Instagram by the doting dad.

"the @jazagassi 🎥👋🏼 work!! @THEPICKLEBALLSLAM 2024" - Agassi captioned the post.

The Pickleball Slam 2 was a huge success. The event consisted of three matches, with Jack Sock joining Agassi and Graf's team against the combination of John McEnroe, Maria Sharapova, and James Blake.

Agassi and Sock defeated McEnroe and Blake 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 in the first match. Graf and Sock solidified their lead with a 9-11, 11-8. 17-15 win over Sharapova and Blake.

Graf and Agassi won the final match over McEnroe and Sharapova 11-7, 13-11 to win the whole thing.

Ana Ivanovic and Donna Vekic have a reunion at the Linz Open after a decade

Donna Vekic at the 2024 Linz Open.

Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic, who retired back in 2016, was the guest of honor at last week's Linz Open. She had reached the final there back in 2013 as well.

During Ivanovic's time there, she caught up with Donna Vekic, who lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals. The latter was quick to share a photo of the two of them together on Instagram.

This prompted another fan on X to share a photo of the duo from the 2014 Linz Open. Ivanovic and Vekic had attended the Ballet night players party prior to the event back then. Here's the comparison of their two meetings side by side.

"Full circle moment 10 years later," the post was captioned.

Ivanovic and Vekic's careers overlapped briefly, as the former was already in the twilight of her professional days. The two faced off twice, with each player having a win over the other. The Serb had the first laugh at the 2015 French Open, while the Croat avenged that loss a year later at the Cincinnati Open.

Serena Williams shows off her pre-Grammys Gala ensemble

Music's biggest night, the annual Grammy Awards, is about to take centrestage on February 4, 2024. Williams is also going to grace the ceremony with her presence and took to Instagram to show off her pre-Grammys Gala outfit.

A chic black gown with oversized golden puff sleeves was Williams' choice of garb for the night. She accessorized the attire with big golden earrings and a shining blonde hairdo completed the look.

"Less talk more gold please," Williams captioned the video while showing off her outfit.

Aryna Sabalenka poses a series of fun questions following her workout session with Paula Badosa

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sabalenka and Badosa's close friendship is no secret. The two are often spotted together outside of their regular tournament commitments. The duo hit the gym together to work out recently and the Belarusian had a series of fun musings after their session.

Sabalenka took to Instagram to ask her fans who had the better abs between her and Badosa, though the World No. 2 backed her friend in that aspect. She also wondered if the two looked a little bit like each other.

"Whose abs are better? Do we look alike?" - Sabalenka asked on Instagram.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has delayed her return to the tour after withdrawing from next week's Qatar Open. Badosa, on the other hand, is participating in this week's Abu Dhabi Open.

