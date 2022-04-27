Tennis news today: Dominic Thiem loses in first round of Estoril Open, Daniil Medvedev resumes training after surgery | 27 April 2022

Dominic Thiem showed glimpses of his past form but it wasn't enough as he lost in the opening round of the Estoril Open. Thiem fell to Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets despite putting up a tough fight.

Daniil Medvedev, who underwent hernia surgery last month, has begun training once again.

The draw for the Davis Cup group stage is out, with Spain and Serbia being clubed together in the same group. The women's singles draw for the 2022 Madrid Open has been released as well, with plenty of exciting matchups lined up right from the start.

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he'll compete at the Madrid Open, while Roger Federer will participate in at least one event this year: the Swiss Indoors in Basel. Here's a round-up of the day's biggest news.

Dominic Thiem loses in first round yet again

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem's comeback to the tour is off to a slow start, as he lost in the first round of a tournament once again. After failing to cross the first hurdle at the Marbella Challenger and the Serbia Open, he lost in the opening round of the Estoril Open on Tuesday.

Thiem lost 6-3, 7-6 (9) to Benjamin Bonzi. While he did show some signs of improvement, there's still a lot of work to be done before he's back to his best.

Daniil Medvedev back in training after hernia surgery

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev underwent hernia surgery last month which has ruled him out of the ongoing clay season. He has been recovering well and posted a social media update about his first practice session since the surgery.

With Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players from competing, it's uncertain if Medvedev will compete during the grass court season as well.

2022 Davis Cup Finals group stage draw released

The draw for the Davis Cup finals group stage has been revealed. With Spain and Serbia in the same group, a potential showdown between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal is on the horizon. The groups are as follows:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Croatia Spain France USA Italy Canada Germany Kazakhstan Argentina Serbia Belgium Great Britain Sweden Republic of South Korea Australia Netherlands

The group stage is set to take place from September 14 to 18 across four cities: Bologna, Valencia, Hamburg and Glasgow.

2022 Madrid Open women's singles draw released

The women's singles draw at the 2022 Madrid Open has some blockbuster clashes happening right from the first round itself.

Aryna Sabalenka will commence her title defense against Amanda Anisimova. Meanwhile, World No. 2 Paula Badosa is up against Veronika Kudermetova, who has reached three finals this year.

Madison Keys and Maria Sakkari, both former Roland Garros semifinalists, are also set to face off in the first round. Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka are to start their Madrid Open campaign against qualifiers.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announce comebacks

21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal, who has been sidelined due to an injury, is ready to compete again. He's set to participate in the Madrid Open, a tournament he has won five times. The men's main draw is set to begin on Sunday, May 1.

Roger Federer hasn't competed since undergoing knee surgery following his Wimbledon loss last year. The former World No. 1 has announced that he will return to the ATP tour in front of his home fans at the Swiss Indoors, which is to be held from October 24-30.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra