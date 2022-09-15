Tennis news today: Eugenie Bouchard reaches the Chennai Open quarterfinals, Serena Williams' former hitting partner Sascha Bajin says the American's not done yet | September 15, 2022

Eugenie Bouchard's comeback has taken a positive turn as she defeated Karman Kaur Thandi to reach the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open. Sascha Bajin, who has worked as Serena Williams' hitting partner in the past, said that the former World No. 1 still has some tennis left in her.

USA staged a spirited fightback in the decisive doubles match to win against Great Britain in their first Davis Cup group tie. Venus Williams' latest Instagram post has sparked excitement amongst her fans that she might soon return to action.

After a tough first-round encounter, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina eased past Tereza Martincova to reach the quarterfinals of the Slovenia Open. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Eugenie Bouchard makes the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open

Just a month into her comeback, Eugenie Bouchard has already made it to the quarterfinals of a WTA tournament. Currently competing at the Chennai Open, she defeated Karman Thandi 6-2, 7-6(2) in the second round to reach the last eight. The Canadian won the opening set quite easily, but trailed 5-2 in the second set.

Bouchard fought back to level the score, taking the set to a tie-break and coming out on top to win the match. She'll face either 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria or 2020 French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska in the quarterfinals.

Sascha Bajin believes that Serena Williams could make a comeback in the future

Serena Williams' former hitting partner Sascha Bajin took to Twitter to claim that the American could return to the sport in the future. He feels that she isn't done with tennis just yet and we haven't seen that last of her.

"I saw that lots of you guys wrote me why I haven’t made a post about Serena’s retirement. Let’s say it like this, I just don’t think she’s done. I don’t know anything you don’t know but something tells me we gonna see her again." - Sascha Bajin on Twitter

sascha Bajin @BigSascha I don’t know anything you don’t know but something tells me we gonna see her again. I saw that lots of you guys wrote me why I haven’t made a post about Serena’s retirement. Let’s say it like this, I just don’t think she’s doneI don’t know anything you don’t know but something tells me we gonna see her again. I saw that lots of you guys wrote me why I haven’t made a post about Serena’s retirement. Let’s say it like this, I just don’t think she’s done 😉 I don’t know anything you don’t know but something tells me we gonna see her again.

The recently concluded US Open was the final tournament of Williams' career. She scored wins over Danka Kovinic and World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit before going down to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

USA edge past Great Britain to start their Davis Cup campaign on a winning note

USA and Great Britain, two heavyweights in the Davis Cup, went head-to-head in their Group D tie. Tommy Paul put the Americans in the lead with a win over Dan Evans. Taylor Fritz had plenty of chances to seal the tie in their favor later on, but Cameron Norrie staged a comeback to win the match.

It all came down to the decisive doubles rubber. Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram teamed up for team USA, while Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury repped the Brits. The British duo had plenty of chances to win the match, but Sock and Ram came back from a set and a break down to win in three sets.

USA won the tie 2-1 and sit in second place in Group D, behind the Netherlands.

Venus Williams prepares for a potential return to the tour

While sister Serena Williams recently retired, Venus Williams stated that she still plans to continue playing. Her recent Instagram post also alluded to that, though it's not known when and where exactly the American will next compete.

"💕💚 My game is getting stronger💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿" - Williams on Instagram

However, Williams is yet to win a match this year, losing in the first round of all the tournaments she competed in. Her previous tournament was the US Open, where she was defeated by Alison Van Uytvanck in the opening round.

Elena Rybakina makes light work of Tereza Martincova to reach the Slovenia Open quarterfinals

After a tough opening-round victory, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina barely broke a sweat in the second round. Despite some missteps, she remained in control of the match to defeat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-1 and reach the quarterfinals.

Rybakina will take on Lesia Tsurenko for a place in the semifinals. The Ukrainian defeated fifth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in two tight sets in the previous round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh