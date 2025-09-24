Tennis stars continue their adventure in Asia, as the Japan Open and China Open kick off simultaneously tomorrow. Alejandro Tabilo and Lorenzo Mussetti faced off in the final of the Chengdu Open today, while Alexander Bublik won his fourth title of 2025, defeating Valentin Royer at the Hangzhou Open.Off the court, Martina Navratilova voiced her thoughts on Disney's reported drop in market value after comedian Jimmy Kimmel's Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air on ABC last week. Serena Williams, on the other hand, showed off her post-weight-loss body in a SKIMS commercial.On that note, let us look at some of the other news that took the spotlight today:#1. Martina Navratilova reacted to financial loss faced by Disney due to Jimmy Kimmel going off airMartina Navratilova offered her thoughts on Disney's reported $4 billion drop in market value since Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air on September 17, 2025. The decision to indefinitely suspend Kimmel's show came after the TV personality made some remarks about Charlie Kirk's death, which didn't sit well with the ABC producers.This incident sparked outrage, with fans boycotting Disney over its violation of freedom of speech. This resulted in a 1.9% decline in the valuation of the global media giant. Navratilova came across a post that broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:&quot;Oops&quot;However, it was announced that the show will return on Tuesday, with Hollywood actor Glen Powell and many others as guests.#2. Taylor Fritz-led Team World scammed at the nightclub after Laver Cup winTaylor Fritz revealed that he and his fellow teammates were scammed in a nightclub in San Francisco while they went out to celebrate their 2025 Laver Cup title win on Sunday. The tennis star was accompanied by Francisco Cerundolo, Alex de Minaur, Alex Michelsen, Reilly Opelka, and others after completing a 15-9 win over Team Europe.They celebrated in a club named 'The Valencia Room' and were greeted with customised LED signage. However, as the club posted a clip of their celebrations on TikTok, Fritz commented under their post and wrote:&quot;Was a really fun night until the end of the night when we got scammed.&quot;Fritz has now traveled far east to compete in the Japan Open, where he will face Gabriel Diallo in the first round.#3. Lorenzo Musetti's heartbreaking loss at the Chengdu OpenLorenzo Musetti was heartbroken after being unable to win the title at the Chengdu Open, marking his fifth consecutive loss in ATP tour-level finals. The Italian was dominated by his unseeded opponent, Alejandro Tabilo, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5) to clinch the title.Musetti met the same fate last year in the tournament as well, with home favourite Shang Juncheng prevailing over him. A difficult leg injury earlier this year at the French Open derailed his campaign, and hence, this title was a much-needed one to boost the ATP star's confidence.Due to the lack of titles since 2022, Musetti broke down after his loss to Tabilo. His dreams of a Masters 1000 title were also shattered by Carlos Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo final held in April 2025.#4. Serena Williams flaunted her fit look in new SKIMS commercial, in collaboration with Kim KardashianSerena Williams collaborated with Kim Kardashian and appeared in a Nike x SKIMS commercial, titled Bodies at Work. The 23-time Grand Slam champion looked fit as ever, as she flexed her muscles and posed in her post-weight-loss look in the brand new NikeSKIMS collection.The advertisement featured over 50 female athletes from all fields, including Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kim, Sha’Carri Richardson, and others. Williams was seen doing battle rope exercises in a black romper.The collection will be available in stores and online, starting September 26.#5. Danielle Collins' heartwarming interaction with fan and bonding over Christian faithDanielle Collins was stopped by a fan, The King Dion, who wanted to pray with her and do a short interview. The American had faced a first-round upset in the US Open this year, alongside battling with some lower back injuries.Collins bonded with the fan on her faith in God and bowed their head to pray to the Almighty. After offering a prayer, Collins thanked him for making her day memorable in a short while.&quot;Amen. Thank you so much, that was beautiful. That made my day. Thank you so much that was so meaningful. That's the nicest thing you can do for someone, offer your prayer. Thank you. Changes everything,&quot; she said.There hasn't been any confirmation from Collins' side on the upcoming events in her schedule for the season.