"So meaningful" - Danielle Collins displays her Christian faith as she thanks fan for praying over her, says it has the power to 'change everything'

Danielle Collins met a fan who asked her if she would do a quick interview and wished to pray over her. She graciously agreed and later thanked the fan for his thoughts and prayers that connected with her own Christian faith.

The fan appeared to be a regular content creator since he approached Collins with his cameraman and sound system in place. He posted the video that was re-shared later by Collins on Instagram. The video began with Collins agreeing to an interview and cut to her sending out a motivational message.

"People find what you are passionate about and then just lean into that everyday. Good things will come," she said.

EScreengrab from Danielle Collins' Instagram @danimalcollins

The duo later held hands, closed their eyes and bowed their head in prayer.

"Mighty name Jesus, I pray for protection over her body Lord, and that you fulfill every desire for her heart and longing for a relationship with you Lord. That she be the light to other people that whenever they see her face, they see Jesus in her Lord. Not just Danielle Collins or Danimal, they see Jesus in you Lord. I pray over her Lord, Jesus mighty name," he said.

Collins thanked the fan and signed off in the video by expressing her belief that praying "changes everything".

"Amen. Thank you so much, that was beautiful. That made my day. Thank you so much that was so meaningful. That's the nicest thing you can do for someone, offer your prayer. Thank you. Changes everything."

Collins was last seen on-court at the 2025 US Open that concluded on September 8 with Aryna Sabalenka taking home the Grand Slam trophy.

Danielle Collins' injury woes and US Open R1 upset

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Paris Olympics Image: Getty

Danielle Collins was stunned by Jacqueline Cristian in the opening round of the 2025 US Open on August 8. Christian found gaps in her opponent's game early on and moved in aggressively to eventually close the match 6-2, 6-0 in her favor.

Collins could not find her rhythm with apparent restricted on-court movement that led to 16 errors as opposed to her opponents 4 in the first set itself. She also struggled with her serve with 6 double faults as against her opponent's 2.

Collins has been battling lower back injuries for months. Before the US Open, she was defeated by Taylor Townsend in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open. Collins burst out on-court and later clapped back at the media for questioning her behaviour while sharing her injury woes.

"Anyone who has a herniated disc knows my pain. It's no surprise the keyboard warriors can't understand or relate, as they've been too busy sitting on a**es judging people who show up and and try to give it their best even on days that suck. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for my injury and thank you to Taylor Townsend for being the best of the best," she wrote on Instagram in August.

Danielle Collins has not announced her participation in any tournament after the US Open.

