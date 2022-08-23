Tennis news today: Novak Djokovic congratulates Borna Coric on his title-winning run in Cincinnati, Sofia Kenin wins her first match since January | August 23, 2022

Novak Djokovic took to social media to celebrate Borna Coric's triumph at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Sofia Kenin defeated Dalayna Hewitt to record her first victory since January.

Alexander Zverev has pulled out of the US Open as he still hasn't fully recovered from his ankle injury. Victoria Azarenka put rumor mills into overdrive with a cryptic post on Sunday. She cleared the air regarding the matter, and it was all about the launch of the new season of her podcast.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, has committed to playing the ASB Classic in Auckland at the start of next year. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Novak Djokovic congratulates Borna Coric on his Cincinnati title

Borna Coric had a fairy-tale run to the title in Cincinnati last week. He defeated players like Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim the trophy. The Croat has been on the comeback trail this year following shoulder surgery, and winning the title was a remarkable achievement.

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to congratulate Coric on his feat, and the 25-year-old thanked the former World No. 1 for his well wishes.

"Well done king! Fully deserved, all the effort and patience paid off! Go ahead and good luck!" Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you brother," Coric responded.

As far as Djokovic is concerned, everyone is curious about his chances of participating in the US Open. So far, he has been forced to skip all tournaments in the lead-up to it due to the vaccine mandate in place. The US Open draw will be revealed on Thursday, August 25.

Sofia Kenin scores her first win since the start of the year

Sofia Kenin racked up quite the losing streak after losing to Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International in January. She lost in the first round of her next five tournaments. The American was then sidelined for a few months due to injury.

Kenin returned to action earlier this month and once again lost in the opening round of three tournaments. She has finally snapped her nine-match losing streak in Cleveland, where she's currently competing. She defeated Dalayna Hewitt 6-4, 6-3 to win her first match in seven months. She's up against Irina-Camelia Begu in the next round.

Alexander Zverev withdraws from the US Open

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev has officially withdrawn from the US Open. He reached the semifinals in New York last year, losing to Novak Djokovic. The German suffered a horrible ankle injury during his semifinal match at the French Open a couple of months ago and has been out of action ever since. He's set to make his comeback at the Davis Cup following the conclusion of the US Open.

Victoria Azarenka announces the new season of her podcast

Victoria Azarenka has finally elaborated on the cryptic message she posted on social media earlier this week. The Belarusian is set to launch the new season of her podcast, "Think About It."

Azarenka dispelled rumors regarding her retirement and stated that she has been working on the podcast for the past eight months. The podcast is set to cover some emotional and personal topics, along with conversations with special guests. The podcast is now available on the Tennis Channel and other networks.

Coco Gauff to commence her 2023 season at the ASB Classic

Teen star Coco Gauff will kick off the 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She previously competed there in 2020, losing in the second round to Laura Siegemund, though she made it to the doubles semifinals.

ASB Classic



confirms return to the ASB Classic 2023.



"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour."



#ASBClassic

2-14 Jan 2023 Welcome back Coco! @CocoGauff confirms return to the ASB Classic 2023.🗣️"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour.”2-14 Jan 2023 Welcome back Coco!@CocoGauff confirms return to the ASB Classic 2023.🗣️"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour.”🎾 #ASBClassic📅 2-14 Jan 2023 https://t.co/jSdP37cT2s

Gauff is now getting ready for the US Open. She lost in the second round to Sloane Stephens last year, but made it to the doubles final with Caty McNally. The teenager reached her maiden Grand Slam final in singles at the French Open this year and will be aiming to replicate that form in New York as well.

