Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena exuded confidence in Serb's French Open 3R win despite him trailing; Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert weigh in on Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter foul saga

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena addressed her premonition of the Serb’s comeback victory against Lorenzo Musetti with a quip on X. In other news, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert shared insights on Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter's foul controversy.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa echoed boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' statement on playing French Open mixed doubles for love, while Iga Swiatek admitted it was "pretty weird" to win her shortest career match with a double bagel in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

Here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena was confident in Serb's ability to win French Open 3R

Novak Djokovic made a dramatic comeback against Lorenzo Musetti in a 4-hour 30-minute match that ended at 03:07 AM at the 2024 French Open. Despite the Serbian star trailing, his wife Jelena appeared confident, smiling during the fourth set as Djokovic began his rally. He went on to win 10 of the next 11 games, finishing 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Journalist Jose Morgado shared a photo of Jelena's smile on social media, noting the shift in momentum. Jelena humorously replied that she always believed her husband would achieve a comeback.

"As if I knew," Jelena wrote on X along with a winking-face emoji.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Round of 16, where he will take on 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo on June 3.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert share their thoughts on the Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter foul controversy

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert stood behind WNBA's Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who has faced negativity from some observers early in her career. Evert believes someone like tennis icon Billie Jean King could be a great mentor for Clark, just as King was for Evert.

Evert's words come after the Indiana Fever's 71-70 victory over the Chicago Sky, where Clark was shoved by the Sky’s Chennedy Carter, making Clark tumble onto the court. A foul was called by the referee on Carter.

Navratilova took to social media to defend Clark and said that the young player got a "cheap shot."

"The players in the WNBA need to realize that Caitlyn Clark is helping all of them, now and in the long run. Caitlyn is the tide that will raise all boats!" Navratilova wrote on X.

A fan reposted Navratilova's comment, highlighting how Billie Jean King supported Evert in her career. Evert acknowledged the post, reaffirming King's support during tough times, and expressed hope that Clark would find similar mentorship.

"Yes, there was jealousy towards me... It didn't feel good. I was just a teenager. BJK stood up for me ❤️I hope women's basketball follows suit. @CaitlinClark22 is making the sport better," Evert wrote on X.

Paula Badosa agrees with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas on playing French Open mixed doubles for love

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas during the 'Tie Break Tens' at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is playing in the singles, men’s doubles (with his sibling Petros) and mixed doubles (with his girlfriend Paula Badosa) categories at the 2024 French Open. Following his third-round victory over Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, Tsitsipas said that love was his reason for involvement in all the events.

"Well, it's all because of love. Yeah, it is if you think about it... on both sides. It all has to do with love, and getting to combine love and tennis is quite exceptional," Tsitsipas said in an on-court interview.

Badosa echoed the Greek's sentiment during a press conference after her third-round loss to Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-1, stating that mixing love and tennis is a special experience.

"I agree with him," Badosa said. "I do it for this reason and because it is something very special and not everyone is lucky enough to be able to share such moments. And we have it."

"We also have a very beautiful relationship and we want, if time permits of course, to share such moments, it's something unique - why not? And after all, we are tennis players, but we are also people with feelings. So I think that's a cool thing," she added.

The couple will face Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons in the first round on June 3.

Iga Swiatek astounded by double bagel victory in the shortest match of her career at French Open 4R

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Iga Swiatek marked her fastest-ever win on the WTA tour by beating Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in 40 minutes in the fourth round of the French Open. Swiatek expressed her astonishment at how quickly the match was over in her on-court interview after the game.

The Pole admitted she hadn't been closely monitoring the score, instead concentrating on her own performance. She confessed that the whole thing felt "pretty weird."

"I was just really focused and really in the zone, wasn't really looking at the score so I just continued playing my game, working on stuff I wanted to work on. It went pretty quickly... pretty weird," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals where she will face fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova on June 4.

