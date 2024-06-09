Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares highlights of her Parisian adventures; Paul McNamee expresses concerns about Carlos Alcaraz's form ahead of French Open final

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shared highlights of her Parisian escapades following the Serb's French Open withdrawal due to a knee injury. In other news, Paul McNamee voiced concerns over Carlos Alcaraz's form ahead of the Spaniard's French Open final against Alexander Zverev.

Meanwhile, Andy Roddick defended Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev over their respective arguments with the chair umpire in the French Open semifinal. Tracy Austin challenged the NBA’s claim of Doris Burke being the first woman analyst for a major men’s final by citing Mary Carillo’s US Open role with John McEnroe.

Also, a tennis journalist disclosed Martina Navratilova’s invitation to Chris Evert to join her for the French Open trophy ceremony. Alexander Zverev expresses his desire to move on as his domestic abuse case ends in settlement.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares highlights of her time in Paris following the Serb's French Open exit

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shared a glimpse of her Paris escapades after the Serb's unfortunate withdrawal from the French Open due to a knee injury. Djokovic had to withdraw before his scheduled quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud, resulting in a walkover victory for the Norwegian, who later lost to Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.

Jelena, who is staying in the French capital for her husband’s knee surgery, revealed her "Paris diaries," featuring some stunning snaps from her graceful pose at the Arc de Triomphe to her bike ride around the city.

"Paris diaries, See you soon," Jelena wrote in the captions.

Paul McNamee expresses his worries about Carlos Alcaraz's form ahead of French Open final

Former doubles No. 1 Paul McNamee expressed concerns about Carlos Alcaraz’s form before his French Open title clash with Alexander Zverev.

McNamee posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Alcaraz’s semifinal victory over Jannik Sinner was not very impressive compared to his last year's French Open run, where he had cramps during his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic.

McNamee also said that there was something wrong with the Spaniard's forehand technique.

“Look Alcaraz won the match, but it was not a particularly high standard…. nothing like the level he displayed all RG last year, until he got cramps v Djokovic. Something is amiss, maybe the arm? He has 2 days to sort out his forehand, which was the King forehand of right handers.” Paul McNamee said

Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev get support from Andy Roddick after their dispute with the chair umpire in French Open SF

Andy Roddick defended Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev after their respective disputes with chair umpire Marijana Veljovic during their French Open semifinal match.

Ruud contested Veljovic's decision to award a point to Zverev during the final set, arguing the ball was out, but she upheld her call. Shortly after, Zverev argued with Veljovic over a point awarded to Ruud, despite a line judge calling it out.

Roddick criticized Veljovic on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting most umpires can't adequately explain ball marks.

"An umpire explaining to a player how a ball travels and how to read a mark is always laughable to me. Most tour umpires have barely played. Can’t replace a lifetime of up close reps," Andy Roddick wrote.

Alexander Zverev went on to win the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his maiden French Open final, where he will face third seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Tracy Austin called out NBA for overlooking Mary Carillo in Doris Burke's first female analyst at major men's event claim

Former US Open champion Tarcy Austin challenged the NBA’s statement of Doris Burke being the first woman TV analyst for a major men’s final event, referring to Mary Carillo’s US Open stint with John McEnroe.

While congratulating Burke on her new role, Austin noted that Carillo had been a TV analyst with McEnroe during the men's finals of the US Open, a prominent tennis event.

Austin highlighted Carillo's significant contributions to tennis coverage and wondered if tennis was being excluded from the definition of major sports.

"Congrats to Doris but is this a trick question? Didn’t Mary Carillo call the Men’s finals of the @usopen for @CBSSports for years with John McEnroe? Is tennis not a major sport?" Austin wrote on X.

Tennis journalist claims Martina Navratilova asked Chris Evert to accompany her to the French Open trophy ceremony

A tennis journalist revealed that Martina Navratilova was initially meant to present the French Open trophy to Iga Swiatek on her own, but the tennis legend recommended that Chris Evert join her for the presentation.

Journalist Jon Wertheim shared on X that Navratilova proposed her friend Evert also participate, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Evert's first French Open victory in 1974.

"She will hate me for writing this but @Martina was supposed to present the winner's trophy and felt it only appropriate that -on the 50th anniversary of her first title here - @ChrissieEvert join her. What a lovely touch.. These two are simply the best... #rolandgarros," Wertheim wrote on X.

Alexander Zverev hopes to put his domestic abuse case behind him after reaching settlement with ex-girlfriend

Alexander Zverev has expressed his desire to move on from the domestic abuse allegations following an out-of-court settlement.

The German's trial ended early on June 7 with a settlement between him and his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who had accused Zverev of bodily harm, including pushing her against a wall and strangling her. Initially fined €450,000 by the Berlin prosecutor's office, which he contested, Zverev settled for a €200,000 fine, split between the state treasury and charity.

After his French Open semifinal win over Casper Ruud, Zverev expressed relief at the trial's outcome.

"I told you so from the start. I told everybody. I'm happy that it's over. Yeah, nothing else more to say. That's it. Four years. I'm happy about that," Alexander Zverev said (at 1:05).

Zverev asserted that the case's dismissal proved his innocence and emphasized his wish to move forward without further questions on the matter.

"That's what dropping the case is. That is innocence. They're not going to drop the case if you're guilty at the end of the day. I don't know what translations you have, but that's what it means. Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody," he added.

After the French Open, Alexander Zverev is next scheduled to start off his grass-court season at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. He will take on either Christopher Eubanks or Brandon Nakashima in the second round of the ATP 250 event.

