Tennis news today: Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu to participate in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, Novak Djokovic withdraws from doubles in Tel Aviv due to partner's injury | September 29, 2022

Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu will head to Dubai in December to compete in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, an exhibition event. Novak Djokovic and Jonathan Erlich pulled out of their doubles match at the Tel Aviv Open due to the latter's injury.

Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters, Jelena Jankovic and Kiki Bertens are among the players who'll participate in the upcoming Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters. Dominic Thiem put up a fight but came up short against Marin Cilic in the second round of the Tel Aviv Open.

Carlos Alcaraz's remarkable rise to the top of the men's game has earned him a spot on Time magazine's Next 100 list. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Emma Raducanu and Ons Jabeur to participate in Dubai exhibition event

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu are set to compete in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships. The exhibition event will be held from December 16-18.

Jabeur won the tournament last year. Raducanu was also set to compete in the 2021 edition, but had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Belinda Bencic.

Novak Djokovic and Jonathan Erlich withdraw from their doubles match in Tel Aviv

Novak Djokovic reunited with his good friend Jonathan Erlich to compete in doubles at the Tel Aviv Open. Unfortunately, they were unable to play their match due to the Israeli's injury, giving their opponents a walkover into the next round. This marked a disappointing end to Erlich's career as he was competing in the final tournament of his career.

Djokovic is still competing in singles and will take on Pablo Andujar in the second round on Thursday.

Martina Hingis and Kim Clijsters headline the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

Grand Slam champions Martina Hingis and Kim Clijsters, along with former World No. 1 Jelena Jankovic, are some of the high-profile names roped in for the inaugural Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters.

Other players include Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges, Mandy Minella, Daniela Hantuchova and Agnieszka Radwanska. The tournament will be held from October 20-23.

Marin Cilic defeats Dominic Thiem in the second round at Tel Aviv

Marin Cilic staged a comeback to get past Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the Tel Aviv Open. While the Austrian played at a pretty decent level, it wasn't enough to get past his opponent. He didn't do much during return games, especially with the Croat not being at his best on serve.

Cilic will face either Botic van de Zandschulp or Liam Broady in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz features on Time 100 Next list

A maiden Grand Slam triumph, ascending to the top of the rankings and a couple of other big titles saw Carlos Alcaraz take the world by storm this year. The youngster's rapid rise to the top at just 19 years of age has landed him on the Time100 Next list.

Touted as one to look out for since his junior days, Alcaraz proved his potential and has been one of the best players on the tour this year. With the season far from over, the young Spaniard still has a lot to achieve over the next couple of months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far