Tennis rankings: Ashley Barty, Novak Djokovic remain on top; Dominic Thiem achieves career-high rank

Ashleigh Barty

What’s the story?

Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Serbia's Novak Djokovic have both maintained their respective top ranks in the latest WTA and ATP rankings released on Monday.

In case you did not know

The 23-year-old Barty has a French Open singles title (2019) to her name and has also won a US Open doubles title (2018) with CoCo Vandeweghe. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, which is the third-highest ever for a male tennis player.

Heart of the matter

In the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, Barty remains at the top of the list with 8,717 points and is followed by Romania's Simona Halep with 6,076 points.

In the ATP rankings, Djokovic, with 10,220 points to his name, remains at the top, followed by Rafael Nadal in the second spot with 9,850 points.

There wasn't any significant update in the Top 10 except for Switzerland's Belinda Bencic moving to the eighth spot (from ninth), displacing the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova also moved from the 46th place to the 32nd place and Briton Heather Watson moved up to the 49th spot.

In the men's department, 26-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem has moved up to the third spot in the ATP rankings, which is a career-high for him.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see if Roger Federer, who is currently not playing due to a knee injury, manages to overtake Thiem when he resumes playing. Whether Djokovic is able to maintain his top ranking or not will also make for an interesting watch.