Roger Federer wins Wimbledon 2017: Tennis stars react

How Twitter is reacting to Roger Federer's Wimbledon win

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Tweets 17 Jul 2017, 10:56 IST

Twitter was out in full force celebrating Roger Federer’s 19th Major and 8th Wimbledon title – both records – and the tennis community has been generous in its admiration!

Some of the best tweets:

Billie Jean King

A record 8 Wimbledon championships and a lifetime of being a champion on and off the court and @rogerfederer is the greatest of all time — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 16, 2017

Martina Navratilova

Stan Wawrinka

Lleyton Hewitt

What year is this?! Rafa wins French without dropping a set now Federer takes Wimbledon crown without losing one. Congrats @rogerfederer — Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) July 16, 2017

Tomas Berdych

Andy Roddick

. @rogerfederer At this point you're just showing off :) Congrats my friend! #8 #19 — andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 16, 2017

Tommy Haas

Madison Keys

Feds kids are all like... wait your dad hasn't won #19grandslams ? — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) July 16, 2017

Fernando Verdasco

Wim8bledon @rogerfederer please do not ever retire from tennis!! #19 #grandslams . It's just a pleasure watching you play! pic.twitter.com/mX7fDUGTQ8 — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) July 16, 2017

Belinda Bencic

ROGERRRRRRRRRRRRRR — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) July 16, 2017

Juan Monaco

El mejor deportista de la historia @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/D0eATRCccQ — Juan Monaco (@picomonaco) July 16, 2017

Daria Gavrilova

RF!!! — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) July 16, 2017

Rennae Stubbs